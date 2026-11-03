Deontay Wilder Prefers Gassiev, Puts Legacy Ahead Of Belts

Deontay Wilder favors Murat Gassiev among his possible opponents. The IBA’s November 2 written interview report says their camps have communicated, without announcing an agreement.

The former sparring partners know each other from training camps. Wilder praised Gassiev personally and professionally but acknowledged that several possibilities remained in play.

News: Per source, while it's not signed yet, deal is agreed to for Wilder-Opetaia to be on the #FuryJoshua card. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 30, 2026

That preference sits alongside a different reported negotiation. On October 30, Dan Rafael said a deal for Wilder to face Jai Opetaia on the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card had been agreed but was not signed. His post cited a source rather than a completed contract. It did not announce that Wilder had signed to meet Gassiev instead.

Wilder Explains His Priorities

On Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder attributed the stalled matchup to financial demands he had heard about—not firsthand knowledge. He prioritized legacy over belts or money, arguing that earnings do not ensure happiness, peace or reliable relationships.

At 41, he described feeling young, emphasized diet and physical care, and floated retiring as champion at 50. He also joked about outplaying his sons at basketball.

He backed Daniel Dubois as a possible future unified champion, praising his progress and remaining scope for improvement. Discussing American boxing, Wilder criticized weak amateur foundations and premature professional turns, alongside management, promotional and legal obstacles. He recalled fighting in a strip club and promised another run to revive heavyweight interest.

The Championship Behind The Gassiev Option

The title landscape gives those alternatives different stakes. The WBA’s October 2026 rankings list Gassiev as its heavyweight world champion. The same table lists Agit Kabayel for the WBC, Filip Hrgovic for the IBF and Dubois for the WBO. A meeting with Gassiev would therefore concern a different championship from Wilder’s former WBC belt; these are not interchangeable title claims.

Gassiev took the WBA championship from Kubrat Pulev in Dubai in December 2025. The association’s written account records a sixth-round knockout, with a left hook deciding the contest. That victory extended the Russian’s championship career beyond cruiserweight, where he had previously unified titles before moving into the heavier division.

He subsequently retained against Peter Kadiru in Moscow. The WBA’s July 14 report records a sixth-round technical knockout: Gassiev broke down the challenger with body work before a sustained attack brought the referee’s intervention. That is completed title-defense history, not an official announcement about his next opponent.

Wilder’s most recent completed outing is listed in Queensberry’s Chisora fight history as a 12-round split-decision win at London’s O2 Arena on April 4. The Chisora contest already has its own result coverage; the present development is Wilder’s stated opponent preference.

Usyk’s alternative route also has a calendar complication. In two October 30 written posts, Mike Coppinger attributed a planned cruiserweight return to adviser Serhii Lapin. The proposed opponent was Benavidez, who already had a December 5 three-title unification scheduled. Coppinger said Usyk wanted to face him at his best weight and become undisputed there again, after nine successive heavyweight appearances. That follows earlier discussion of a final fight. The Benavidez proposal supplies context for Wilder’s remarks, but neither written post announces a signed Usyk–Wilder contest.