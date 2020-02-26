Deontay Wilder to Get Rid of Cornerman who Threw in the Towel

Deontay Wilder Plans to Get Rid of Cornerman who Threw in the Towel

In our latest edition of the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill, we reported on a potential rift in Deontay Wilder’s camp. Wilder lost to Tyson Fury via 7th round TKO after his cornermen threw in the towel. Cornerman Jay Deas reportedly said that he did NOT want to throw in the towel. While cornerman Mark Breland was the one to actually call it off. With Wilder upset about the call, his next plan is to prevent Breland from being in his corner in the future.

Fury vs Wilder II

Fury pushed the pace, kept forward movement, and used all 270lbs of himself to grind down Wilder. Also, he used his trademark off-balance movement and clean technical skill to catch Deontay and make him feel uncomfortable fighting off of his back foot.

Throughout the fight, Tyson was able to land some hard shots to Wilder. One allegedly did some damage to Wilder’s eardrum, throwing off his equilibrium for the remainder of the fight. Furthermore, Fury was able to knock down Wilder on two separate occasions.

Ultimately, Fury was able to corner Wilder and unleash a flurry of shots that ended the bout in the 7th round. The loss came by way of TKO from Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel.

Wilder Speaks to the Media

After the fight, Deontay expressed how he would like to go out on his shield after taking a loss. Recently, he spoke to Yahoo Sports. During the conversation, he made it clear that he had told his coaches many times to never throw in the towel in his fights.

Just got some information, Wilder did not have a broken jaw as some have speculated, nor did he have a broken ear drum. He had a 2 centimeter cut in his ear that took seven stitches to close. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 23, 2020

“I am upset with Mark (cornerman who threw in the towel) for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional,” Wilder said. “It is not an emotional thing, it’s a principle thing. We’ve talked about this situation many, many years before this even happened. I said, as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principle of receiving.”

Wilder Pleas Team to Never Throw in the Towel

Deontay continued, “So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I’m a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.” “I understand he was looking out for me and trying to do what he felt was right, but this is my life and my career and he has to accept my wishes,” finished Wilder.

Well, so much for trying to do the right thing. But, Wilder has exercised his rematch clause. So, we can definitely expect a towel not to be thrown in the trilogy.