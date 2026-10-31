Denzel Bentley Formally Stripped Of WBO Title, Dan Rafael Reports

The WBO has declared its middleweight championship vacant, effective October 30, after withdrawing recognition from Denzel Bentley. Its published resolution confirms that the World Championship Committee recommended the action unanimously on October 29 and the Executive Committee ratified it unanimously the next day.

Rafael attributed the information to a source and said the organization’s grievance committee had rejected Bentley’s appeal. His written update, posted early Saturday UTC, reports a completed stripping decision—not simply the possibility of losing the belt. It follows the earlier account that the WBO intended to remove Bentley after a response deadline passed.

The organization found that Bentley had not supplied the required written confirmation and executed bout agreement by its final October 26 deadline. It specified that the sanction rested on noncompliance with the operative mandatory-defense directives, not the exercise of his appeal rights or the mere announcement of a Shane Mosley Jr. fight.

The resolution does not automatically make Yoenli Hernandez champion. Bentley may choose binding arbitration or an appeal to the WBO Grievances Committee, but initiating either procedure does not itself suspend the vacancy. A competent authority would have to issue a stay, modification or reversal for the ruling’s operative effect to change.

on Friday he was formally stripped of the WBO middleweight title in a 28-page resolution. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 31, 2026

Desai names possible opponents, not a confirmed vacant-title fight

Darshan Desai separately reported early Saturday that Bentley had been relieved of the championship. He said Hernandez, whom he identified as the No. 1 contender, was expected to contest the vacant belt against either No. 2 Vito Mielnicki or, more likely in his account, No. 4 Michael Zerafa.

Those are reported possibilities, not a WBO announcement of an agreed matchup. Desai’s post does not give a date or venue for a vacant-title fight. Neither his update nor Rafael’s establishes that one of those contenders has already been crowned champion.

Denzel Bentley has now been officially relieved of his WBO middleweight world title. — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) October 31, 2026

The mandatory order already ruled out another opponent first

The WBO’s October 22 public notice had upheld the requirement for Bentley to face Hernandez next, with no intervening fight. It also lifted the stay on proceedings and returned the matter to the World Championships Committee for further action under the award and the organization’s regulations.

Both teams were instructed to confirm their intention to proceed within 24 hours of service of that award. That was a response requirement, not an instruction to hold a championship fight within a day. The official notice itself did not say Bentley had already been stripped when it was issued.

That distinction separates Rafael’s latest information from the original appeal rejection. The earlier order preserved Hernandez’s place ahead of any voluntary challenger; the new report says Bentley has now lost the championship after failing to undertake that mandatory defense.

Bentley disputed the handling of his schedule in an October 24 written post. He said he had understood he could take a voluntary defense before the end of the year and face Hernandez the following year. That was Bentley’s position, not an authorization contained in the WBO’s October 22 notice.

Hernandez’s challenge had reached the purse-bid stage

The WBO’s published six-page purse-bid minutes show Warriors Boxing submitted the sole offer for Bentley-Hernandez: $200,000. Queensberry was represented at the proceedings but chose not to bid. The recorded allocation was $160,000 for Bentley and $40,000 for Hernandez, rather than a $200,000 purse for the champion alone.

Warriors proposed December 5 or December 12, with Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas listed as possible locations. Those were proposed arrangements for the original mandatory contest. They do not establish the schedule or participants for any subsequent championship fight following the reported stripping.

Bentley’s November assignment came through Zuffa

Bentley had already signed a multi-fight agreement with Zuffa Boxing and been announced against Mosley for November 7 at London’s Copper Box Arena. The broadcaster’s announcement placed them on the Chris Billam-Smith–Cheavon Clarke bill, live on Sky Sports. That booking did not itself supply WBO approval to bypass Hernandez.

The Londoner earned the interim championship by stopping Endry Saavedra in the seventh round in April, before being elevated to full champion. Mosley came into the announced matchup after a sixth-round stoppage of Serhii Bohachuk. Their scheduled meeting offered Bentley a different opponent, but the mandatory obligation remained the central obstacle to keeping his WBO belt.