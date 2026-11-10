Denzel Bentley Targets Adames Or McKenna For 2027 Title Shot

Denzel Bentley wants Carlos Adames or Aaron McKenna in 2027 after beating Shane Mosley Jr. at London’s Copper Box Arena. In a November 9 report by The Ring’s Declan Taylor, the former WBO middleweight champion named both titleholders as preferred opponents, conditional on them retaining their belts.

Bentley said he had wanted McKenna for his Zuffa debut, but the timing had not worked. He would consider traveling to Ireland rather than insisting on home advantage. Explaining his position as a challenger, he said:

He’s the champion; right now I’m not a champion, so I can’t order him where to go.

The report records Bentley’s post-Mosley tally as 23-3-1 with 18 knockouts. He said his professional experience helped him handle setbacks and felt he was reaching his prime. Neither proposed meeting was announced as an agreed fight.

Why the WBO belt is no longer in play

His WBO title had already been removed before the Mosley contest. The organization’s October 30 resolution withdrew recognition immediately, following a championship-committee recommendation the previous day and executive-committee ratification. The stated basis was failure to comply with the mandatory-defense process against Yoenli Hernandez, not a defeat in the ring.

The ruling says Hernandez supplied the required documentation, while Bentley missed the final October 26 deadline for written confirmation and an executed agreement. It acknowledges his team’s objections to contractual and logistical terms, but says those objections did not suspend the directives. The WBO distinguished noncompliance from Bentley’s right to challenge its decisions: appealing, or merely announcing another opponent, was not itself the reason for withdrawing recognition.

Bentley retained arbitration and internal appeal options. However, the vacancy remains operative unless a competent authority changes or stays the resolution; filing an appeal alone does not restore the belt. Hernandez was not automatically promoted to champion.

Instead, a November 3 WBO order opened negotiations between Hernandez and Michael Zerafa for the vacant championship. Warriors Boxing and Matchroom were given until November 23 at 4 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time to agree. The notice sets a $200,000 minimum purse bid if needed, not an announced purse for Bentley. It does not confirm a fight date or venue.

Adames has an existing mandatory route

Adames also has obligations beyond Bentley’s request. In its October 14 divisional notice, the WBC approved an over-the-weight, non-title appearance and said Adames must face mandatory challenger Meiirim Nursultanov next if he wins. A loss would leave the WBC belt vacant. The winner of an Adames–Nursultanov championship contest would then meet interim champion Jesús Ramos Jr.

That notice said the council would review the division during its November 8–13 Acapulco convention. Bentley’s latest preference is therefore distinct from a WBC order, an approved voluntary defense or a completed agreement to bypass the mandatory challenger.