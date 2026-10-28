Denis Boytsov Dies At 40, WBA Honors Former Heavyweight Contender

Denis Boytsov, the Russian heavyweight whose professional career was cut short by severe injuries in 2015, has died at 40. His death was announced on October 17, and his family subsequently confirmed that he had been buried in the Oryol region. The WBA and WBC have both issued tributes.

His father, Nikolai Boytsov, told TASS that a detached blood clot caused his death at home. He described a sudden deterioration while a family member was caring for the former boxer. That account comes from his father, rather than a publicly released medical report; it should not be confused with the injuries that ended his career.

In its October 20 statement, the World Boxing Council remembered its former youth heavyweight champion as a significant prospect in the division. President Mauricio Sulaimán joined the organization in offering condolences to Boytsov’s family and those close to him. The statement placed his death at the family home in Orel, Russia.

The World Boxing Association’s October 18 tribute recognized Boytsov as a former Intercontinental titleholder and ranked contender. Its message also extended condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. The organization’s original written announcement appears below.

The WBA deeply mourns the passing of Denis Boytsov at the age of 40. A former WBA Intercontinental champion and ranked contender The WBA extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/B47Ge432NM — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) October 18, 2026

The injuries that ended his career

The WBC’s account traced the end of his boxing career to a May 2015 incident in the Berlin subway, when he suffered serious head injuries at 29. It said German prosecutors concluded that the incident was an accident. The resulting neurological damage left him unable to walk or speak, according to the council.

His recovery took place over years rather than a single hospital stay. The WBC described rehabilitation first in Germany and subsequently in Russia, where relatives cared for him. Its remembrance emphasized that long personal struggle alongside the ability he had displayed in the ring, not a return to competition.

From youth champion to heavyweight contender

Boytsov began boxing at five and turned professional in 2004, according to TASS’s account of his career. Before entering the paid ranks, he won 115 of 130 amateur bouts. His professional achievements included the WBC youth heavyweight championship in 2006, followed by the WBA Intercontinental and WBO European championships in 2009. The agency credited him with 27 knockout victories, making stoppages the dominant feature of his professional record.

The WBA’s official boxer profile lists 36 professional victories against one defeat and no draws. Its archived heavyweight ranking history records him at No. 3 in June, July and August 2013, before listing him ninth that September and October. Those entries document his place among the association’s contenders, distinct from holding its senior world championship. The profile also preserves his eight-round unanimous-decision victory over George Henrique Arias in Germany on December 6, 2014, part of the later portion of his career before the disabling incident.

One of his regional-title defenses came against Taras Bidenko in Oberhausen in June 2009. The WBA’s contemporaneous report identifies them as stablemates, with Boytsov ranked fifth and Bidenko second going into their meeting. Boytsov stopped Bidenko in the sixth round, with the official account recording the finish at 2:00 and confirming that he retained the Intercontinental belt. Its account described a slow opening round before Boytsov’s power began to wear down the higher-ranked opponent.