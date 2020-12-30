Oscar De la Hoya Wants Return to Boxing, Ready to Face Floyd Mayweather Jr and Canelo Alvarez

Legendary heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson made his comeback to the sport in 2020. Now, Oscar de la Hoya is hoping to follow that trend and return to the sport. However, while Tyson returned to exhibitions, De la Hoya wants to fight the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The news isn’t shocking, as Oscar has stated in the past that he would like to fight again on multiple occasions. In fact, he even tried to set up a match against UFC President Dana White. This was due to Dana stating that Oscar was returning to the sport of boxing competitively because he is an avid user of cocaine.

De la Hoya on Boxing Return

Recently, De la Hoya spoke with Fight Hub TV. During the conversation, he revealed that he wants to return to the sport of boxing as a fighter, not just a promoter. Furthermore, he would like to compete against the biggest names in the sport.

“I’ve always prided myself in fighting the very best, and why go after the second-best?” Oscar said. “Why not go after the guy that beat him (Canelo)? Why not go after (Floyd) Mayweather, for instance, in a revenge fight? That’s something that’s very intriguing. We’ll see how I feel, and then we’ll take it from there. “I would definitely think about it,” De La Hoya said of fighting Canelo, “but my eye is on a bigger prize,” said Oscar about rematching Mayweather. “For any fight that you might have lost or that was close or whatever, it’s always gonna be a thorn,” he said. “I strongly feel that with the way I’m feeling and the way I’ve been training and the way things are unfolding, it could be very interesting.”

Making the Fight

Now that Oscar is serious about returning to boxing, would fans like to see him face Mayweather? Currently, Floyd is set to make a return to exhibition boxing against Youtuber Logan Paul. However, De la Hoya could leverage his position in the sport of boxing to make things happen.

And if for some odd reason they pair fight, should it be a professional bout or a legacy exhibition event?

