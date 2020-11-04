Gervonta Davis put the boxing world on notice as he viciously knocked out Leo Santa Cruz during their title fight. Now that the boxing world has “Tank” on their radar as a highlight reel waiting to happen, popular lightweight Ryan Garcia would like a shot at Davis. Furthermore stating that he would be able to defeat Gervonta and that he’s running away from the matchup.

Boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia has been making waves on the internet with his body shot challenge. Even mixed martial arts fans have gravitated towards Garcia’s personal Instagram. From Youtube stars to UFC powerhouse Francis Ngannou, Ryan made it clear that perfect technique creates power. Now, Garcia wants to take his techniques and use them against Davis.

Ryan Garcia on Facing Gervonta Davis

Garcia spoke to TMZ Sports about Gervonta. During the conversation, he mentioned that he would like the opportunity to fight Davis so that he can show everyone that he would win.

“I’m extremely confident I’d beat that boy down… He’s just a big bully,” Garcia said. “(The win over Cruz) didn’t even make my pulse go up. “Don’t run away from the specialness. I can hit like that too. I can hit like that too.” “ We all know we can both knock people out. We all know we can put people to sleep that don’t belong in the ring with us. But, one day we got to step up and go against someone who can also get slept. And, that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to get in there and give fans a fight they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Garcia said.

Making the Matchup

Would fans in interested in seeing Davis face Garcia this early in their careers? Or, should both men build upon their legacy so that when they finally face each other, the stakes are higher and the payday is greater?