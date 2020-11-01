Last night, Gervonta Davis (24-0) and Leo Santa Cruz (37-2) put their WBA title on the line for a chance to become a two-division champion. Many fought this would be a very competitive fight and it was, up until Davis decided to end it all.

Davis looked like the faster man early in the fight, Santa Cruz managed to keep him at bay with his jab for a while but Davis started landing some heavy shots in the third round and it didn’t take long before he found the money shot. With the momentum in his favor at the start of the 6th round, Davis started pressuring Santa Cruz. He then slipped under a right hand from Cruz and landed a devastating uppercut. Santa Cruz would not get up from that uppercut and Davis scored the 23rd knockout of his young professional career.

At only 25 years old, Davis already looks like an accomplished fighter. He will certainly be in talks to face Teofimo Lopez or Vasily Lomachenko in his next fight.