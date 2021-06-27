Gervonta Davis Becomes Three-Division Champ After 11th-Round TKO Win Over Mario Barrios

Gervonta Davis is the new WBA super lightweight champion.

Davis vs. Barrios took place (Saturday) June 26 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Moving up to the 140-pound division, Davis faced some adversity early on as Barrios looked to be the better and naturally bigger fighter early on.

However, “Tank” showed his power carried up another division as he managed to knock Barrios down twice in the eighth round.

Barrios showed heart and determination to continue fighting and even landed some good shots of his own afterward. However, a brutal body shot from Davis spelled the end as Barrios dropped in the eleventh round before the referee called an end to the fight soon after.

As a result, Davis is now a three-division champion.

You can watch the highlights below:

Gervonta Davis knocks down Mario Barrios TWICE in Round 8 😬💥 #DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/K3lDkzjkEg — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) June 27, 2021

Gervonta Davis gets the 11th stoppage 🦍 (Via: @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/2W2j39DRuQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 27, 2021

.@Gervontaa is a PROBLEM. Tank remains undefeated and becomes a 3-division world champ with a vicious body shot.#DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/IbFSqeuSF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021