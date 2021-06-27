 Skip to Content

Gervonta Davis Becomes Three-Division Champ After 11th-Round TKO Win Over Mario Barrios

Davis became the new WBA super lightweight champion after knocking Barrios down thrice en route to an 11th-round TKO.

Gervonta Davis is the new WBA super lightweight champion.

Davis vs. Barrios took place (Saturday) June 26 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Moving up to the 140-pound division, Davis faced some adversity early on as Barrios looked to be the better and naturally bigger fighter early on.

However, “Tank” showed his power carried up another division as he managed to knock Barrios down twice in the eighth round.

Barrios showed heart and determination to continue fighting and even landed some good shots of his own afterward. However, a brutal body shot from Davis spelled the end as Barrios dropped in the eleventh round before the referee called an end to the fight soon after.

As a result, Davis is now a three-division champion.

You can watch the highlights below:

