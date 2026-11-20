David Benavidez welcomed Jai Opetaia’s withdrawal from the Deontay Wilder fight, saying it protects the cruiserweight meeting he wants on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. Speaking to The Ring on Thursday, Benavidez made clear that beating Michal Cieslak on December 5 remains his immediate responsibility.

He said a Wilder victory over Opetaia would have removed the reason to prioritize their matchup and could instead have sent him toward Oleksandr Usyk. Benavidez argued that Opetaia faced considerable risk at heavyweight without a championship reward, whereas fighting him offered greater financial and sporting benefits.

“So, I think he definitely made the right decision.”

Benavidez also speculated that difficulty staying at 200 pounds might have motivated Opetaia’s proposed heavyweight appearance. That was his interpretation, not a verified account of Opetaia’s weight or the medical reason for withdrawing. His May target remains an expressed intention rather than a newly announced signed fight.

David Benavidez tells The Ring he’s “relieved” that Jai Opetaia’s fight against Deontay Wilder is off because he wants to fight him in May 👀 The cruiserweight champ will first have to get through his next opponent Michal Cieslak on December 5th, live on DAZN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k7jnqSuoga — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 20, 2026

The injury account came from Opetaia’s team

Co-promoter Mick Francis gave a different, specific explanation for the withdrawal in a written statement published by Dan Rafael on November 18. Francis said Opetaia hurt his hand against Noel Mikaelian in September and aggravated it while training. He described recovery and the pursuit of undisputed cruiserweight status as the priorities.

The statement did not identify which hand was affected or supply a return date. That leaves a meaningful distinction between the team’s injury explanation and Benavidez’s view of the proposed fight’s risks. Neither account establishes that Opetaia has already been medically cleared for a May appearance.

Cieslak’s championship comes first

The December 5 unification brings Cieslak’s WBC championship together with Benavidez’s WBA and WBO belts at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The WBC’s October 30 guide lists Benavidez unbeaten at 32-0 with 26 knockouts, after his May victory over Gilberto Ramirez established him as a unified cruiserweight champion.

Cieslak was elevated from interim to full WBC champion in September. His interim championship came from a fourth-round stoppage of Jean Pascal on June 28, 2025. The Polish fighter’s listed record is 28 wins and two losses, including 22 knockouts. Those credentials make the immediate assignment a three-belt unification, not an undisputed championship contest.

Premier Boxing Champions’ current event listing confirms the December 5 date, Glendale venue and DAZN and Prime Video pay-per-view distribution. It lists an 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast start, not a guaranteed main-event ring walk. Benavidez’s earlier cruiserweight plans therefore still depend on completing the scheduled championship fight before any further matchup can become reality.