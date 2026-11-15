David Adeleye Drops Alexander Flores, Wins Wide Decision In Matchroom Debut – Highlights

David Adeleye made a winning start with Matchroom Boxing, dropping Alexander Flores on his way to a unanimous decision in Carson, California, on Saturday, November 14. The British heavyweight’s first appearance for his new promoter ended with his hand raised, but not with the knockout that his early pressure threatened.

The London fighter entered with 14 wins, two defeats and 13 knockouts. The victory moves him to 15-2 without adding to that knockout total. Against Flores, he had to work through the full scheduled distance rather than produce another stoppage.

For Adeleye, this was the first competitive step after his September move to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The announcement identified Adam Booth as his trainer and set out an ambition to box twice before the end of 2026. Winning in California gives that new promotional partnership an opening result, not a world championship or a guaranteed title opportunity.

Matchroom’s written result announcement also reported that Adeleye sustained a biceps injury during the contest. That is the promoter’s account of his post-fight disclosure; no medical diagnosis or recovery timetable was provided in the post.

A third-round jab makes the difference

Flores was reluctant to engage from the outset, with Adeleye imposing the more assertive approach. The visitor could not turn his defensive work into sustained offense. A heavy jab put Flores on the floor in the third, creating the clearest moment of separation in a fight that ultimately went to the judges. Bad Left Hook’s live account described Adeleye continuing to control the contest despite the reported arm problem. Flores’s cautious approach limited the exchanges, and the bout became less eventful as it progressed. His survival did not amount to a competitive challenge on the scorecards. The assessment is about this contest, rather than a prediction about either boxer’s next opponent.

Jab on point #PachecoFulghum live on DAZN & TNT pic.twitter.com/Y0aWknWuON — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 15, 2026

Matchroom’s final announcement identifies the WBA International heavyweight title as the prize and records agreement among all three judges.

Big D with the W 👊 David Adeleye marks his Matchroom debut with a UD (100-89, 100-89, 100-89) over Alexander Flores to land the WBA International Heavyweight Title. Adeleye confirms in the post-fight interview he sustained an injury to his bicep during the fight.… pic.twitter.com/bzmmmZluRZ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 15, 2026

David Adeleye vs. Alexander Flores: Every round

Alan Dawson’s ringside live report charted the ten rounds as follows. These action notes are separate from the official judges’ final cards.

Round 1

Adeleye took the center and landed to the body and with a right hook.

Round 2

The British heavyweight increased the weight of his punches behind his jab.

Round 3

A stiff jab dropped Flores; Adeleye followed with pressure and body punches.

Round 4

Flores worked off the ropes while Adeleye stalked and landed a left hook.

Round 5

Adeleye connected with an overhand right as Flores struggled to change the pattern.

Round 6

Clinches interrupted the work; Flores stepped forward with a left hook.

Round 7

The pace faded, with Adeleye still ahead but not accelerating toward a finish.

Round 8

Flores offered little offense and Adeleye did not force the knockout.

Round 9

Flores doubled the jab; Adeleye relied mainly on his uninjured arm.

Round 10

Adeleye used left hooks while Flores landed a late shot without changing the outcome.

Official result and what the scorecards show

David Adeleye defeated Alexander Flores by unanimous decision: 100-89, 100-89, 100-89. The ten-round heavyweight bout was part of the Diego Pacheco–Darius Fulghum card, broadcast on DAZN and TNT.

The knockdown clip captures the contrast between the two men: Adeleye initiating behind his lead hand, Flores dropping toward the ropes and then responding to the referee’s count. It is the third-round scoring moment, not footage of a stoppage. The contest continued to its scheduled conclusion.

At his promotional signing, Adeleye described an ambition to fight internationally and face leading heavyweights. Hearn, meanwhile, emphasized his punching power but also presented him as a developing fighter. This opening appearance supplied a test of that project over distance. Neither the signing announcement nor Saturday’s result establishes a confirmed next opponent.