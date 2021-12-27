A Christmas Tragedy: Pro Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. Killed In Front Of Family By Shooter

Instead of celebrating the holidays, some people are only left to mourn their loss.

A Deadly Shooting

Unfortunately, this would be the case for the Danny Kelly Jr. and his family this Christmas. The professional boxer would be shot down and killed on Christmas Eve in front of his family.

Kelly, a boxer out of Maryland, was driving his girlfriend and his three kids to a family gathering on Friday afternoon. A suspect would roll next to the family’s SUV and would open fire on Kelly’s car, according to the Prince George’s County Police department.

Kelly would sport multiple gun shot wounds from the shooting. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His family was left physically unharmed from the attack.

It is still unclear on why somebody would unload bullets on the boxer. According to a statement, the police are thinking it could be ‘road rage’ of all things.

Heartbreak Over The Holidays

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends.” said Acting Major David Blazer. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.”

The criminal(s) responsible for the death of Kelly have not been caught yet. Blazer urges witnesses to come forward with any additional knowledge of the Christmas Eve roadside shooting.

Boxing Run

Before his death, Kelly Jr. was a pro boxer with a 10-3-1 record. He won his last fight by TKO back in 2019. Out of his 10 victories, ‘Smooth’ had 9 KO’s to his name.

Our condolences go out to Danny Kelly Jr’s family at this time.