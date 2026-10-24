Daniel Dubois Wants Moses Itauma Fight Sooner, Backs His Rebuild

Daniel Dubois wants a possible Moses Itauma fight before their careers reach the stage of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s long-delayed meeting. His latest written interview also backs Itauma to recover from losing to Filip Hrgovic.

Dubois sees industry support behind that recovery and regards Hrgovic’s greater determination as decisive, rather than treating the defeat as a reason to dismiss Itauma.

I want to fight him sooner,

Dubois said, before broadening his challenge:

Moses, anyone that can give me a challenge. All the toughest fighters out there I want to face.

He called himself boxing’s hardest puncher, still improving and capable of dismantling opponents. He credited the Joyce and Usyk setbacks with rebuilding him, characterizing his approach as determination, a desire to win and some craziness. These are his assessments, not an agreed matchup.

Itauma’s Next Step Is Still A Comeback

The timetable already outlined by Frank Warren places a return before another championship challenge. In his October 20 iFL TV interview, the promoter targeted January 2027 for Itauma’s comeback. He did not identify an opponent, venue or exact date, leaving the matchmaking distinct from the intended month.

Warren said Itauma had been following the heavyweight division and wanted to put himself back among its leading names. His optimism rested on talent and entertainment value, but it came with a requirement to learn. He said the next performance would indicate whether the fighter had absorbed what went wrong.

Discussing the Hrgovic loss, Warren took encouragement from Itauma continuing to throw punches and make an effort near the end. He nevertheless criticized the tactics and believed his boxer had exhausted himself. The promoter’s support therefore did not amount to saying that no changes were needed.

Warren also acknowledged the appeal of an eventual rematch with Hrgovic, comparing that motivation with the Croatian’s wish to fight Dubois again. He framed both as fighters’ pride, without saying either return encounter had been negotiated.

The broadcaster’s separate October 21 clip below concerns Dubois’ interest in Fury. It provides another potential opponent he has discussed, not footage announcing an Itauma booking.

Daniel Dubois is gunning for a "ground-breaking" 2027 showdown with Tyson Fury 💥 pic.twitter.com/VCqFrUEn9Q — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 21, 2026

Hrgovic’s Support Has Its Own Qualification

Hrgovic offered a separate assessment in his complete Queensberry interview released October 17. He praised Itauma’s speed, ability and intelligence, while emphasizing that a recovery would depend on retaining confidence and responding psychologically to the defeat. The experience could help the younger man, in his view, but that possibility was conditional.

That distinction matters after Itauma’s ninth-round stoppage loss in the IBF title fight. Praise from the opponent who beat him is not a promise that the next contest will be easy, nor does it establish a direct route back to the championship.

For Hrgovic, the preferred opponent was Dubois. He linked that desire to revenge for their earlier meeting and to his ambition to collect heavyweight titles. He also discussed Murat Gassiev and Agit Kabayel as opponents he wanted, rather than presenting Itauma as his next challenger.

The interview was recorded before Dubois’ rematch with Fabio Wardley: its final exchange asked Hrgovic to predict that evening’s fight. He favored Dubois while warning about Wardley’s punching power. Those were pre-fight remarks, separate from Dubois’ subsequent second-round title defense and from any later negotiations.