Daniel Dubois–Joseph Parker Title Fight Explored For January 30, Report Says

Daniel Dubois could defend his WBO heavyweight championship against Joseph Parker on January 30, according to an October 28 report by Declan Taylor for The Ring. The matchup is being explored rather than announced.

London’s O2 Arena and Manchester’s Co-op Live are the possible venues named in the report. Parker is one of the opponents under consideration, and the working date remains subject to change.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker is being explored for January 30th in England, sources have told The Ring. The WBO heavyweight title fight could be staged in London or Manchester. The pair of heavyweights were originally slated to fight in February 2025 before Dubois backed out… pic.twitter.com/pC69kZcu4q — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 28, 2026

Parker had already signaled his intention to compete again in an October 26 written post, saying “Back soon!!” without identifying an opponent. His own update supplied no date, venue or agreement with another boxer.

The pairing has a history beyond the current discussions. The two were scheduled to meet in Riyadh in February 2025, with Dubois’s IBF championship at stake, before the Englishman withdrew during fight week because of illness.

In his written account of that event, promoter Frank Warren said his team would not risk a fighter competing without being in proper health. Martin Bakole accepted the late replacement assignment, traveled from Congo and arrived in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of fight day.

Parker stopped Bakole in the second round to retain his interim WBO title. Queensberry’s subsequent event history records that replacement contest as part of the New Zealander’s route into the October 2025 meeting with Fabio Wardley, rather than a completed defense against Dubois.

The same official record lists Wardley as the winner of that later bout by an eleventh-round stoppage at The O2 on October 25, 2025. A Parker–Dubois contest would therefore be their first professional meeting, not a rematch of a fight that took place.

Wardley Changed Both Fighters’ Routes

Dubois, meanwhile, has since won the WBO belt and defended it against Wardley. His October 17 rematch ended in round two, following an eleven-round first encounter in May. Those two results put the prospective opponents on opposite sides of their most recent meetings with the same rival.

Warren’s October 19 column emphasized the champion’s composure during the shorter return fight. He credited Dubois with stepping back when necessary instead of wasting attacks, presenting that restraint as evidence of his development rather than simply praising his power.

Taylor lists Dubois at 24-3 with 23 knockouts and Parker at 36-4 with 24. Parker has not fought since the Wardley defeat. The report also notes that his provisional suspension was lifted in August; he denied knowingly ingesting the substance behind the failed test.

The report puts Dubois’s undisputed-title ambition later in 2027, with other champions already committed to bouts. That is the stated reason for considering another defense of his own belt before a possible unification.