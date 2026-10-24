Dana White Says He Offered Shakur Stevenson His Zuffa Boxing Release

Dana White says he offered Shakur Stevenson a release from Zuffa Boxing, addressing a split the boxer had described as a request that was granted.

White addressed the split at Saturday’s UFC 333 post-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, five days after Stevenson’s public announcement:

I have nothing bad to say about him or his team, but I offered him the release and they accepted.

Asked why Stevenson could leave when UFC fighters have sought releases, White pointed out that the promotion had never staged a fight with him and that their relationship had lasted only a few months. He would not disclose proposed matchmaking or describe attempts to arrange particular bouts, saying the parties had reached a position both accepted.

Stevenson’s explanation centered on inactivity

In his own October 19 video, Stevenson said his request had been approved over the preceding weekend. He described roughly eight weeks of training for fights that had not happened, while saying he was neither angry nor assigning blame. That statement did not identify every proposed opponent or supply the private correspondence behind those plans.

The boxer also outlined a different business direction. He wanted to establish his own promotional company, cooperate with other promoters and remain open to co-promoting events across networks. He did not announce a replacement exclusive agreement, a new company name or a first show.

His immediate competitive targets were the best available fights at 135 or 140 pounds. He left open a move to 147 in a year or two but insisted that the timing would be his choice. He also urged supporters to get career updates directly from his own channel.

The Haney talks remain disputed

The separation followed conflicting public accounts of negotiations with Devin Haney. On October 16, Stevenson alleged that discussions had progressed from 144 to 145 pounds before Haney’s lawyer sought 147. Haney disputed that account, saying he had accepted 145 and objected to a proposed rehydration clause.

A weigh-in limit and a restriction on weight regained afterward are different conditions. Neither set of public messages established the complete agreement each side was willing to sign. White’s refusal to discuss attempted matchmaking did not resolve that disagreement or identify it as the contractual cause of the split.

Stevenson’s association with Zuffa was announced in July. His October departure therefore ended the relationship before a promotional debut, rather than canceling a completed series of appearances. The public descriptions do not establish the sequence of private discussions or disclose the release terms.