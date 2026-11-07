Da’Mazion Vanhouter Stops Ivan Balaz With Body Shots At Zuffa Boxing 12 (Highlights)

Da’Mazion Vanhouter made three trips to the canvas a miserable introduction to Zuffa Boxing for Ivan Balaz. The unbeaten American stopped Balaz with body shots at 2:04 of Round 1 at Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7, finishing their heavyweight contest at London’s Copper Box Arena before the opening round was over.

The result takes Vanhouter to 14-0 with 11 knockouts. His latest opponent had been scheduled to test him over eight rounds, but the decisive work came downstairs: Balaz repeatedly regained his feet, only for Vanhouter to find another opening to the body.

Round 1: Vanhouter Finds The Body Three Times

Balaz tried to impose his size early. Vanhouter answered with quicker, heavy punches while keeping a high guard against the bigger man’s counters. A left to the liver produced the first knockdown, sending Balaz onto one knee. After Balaz beat the count, a right to the body put him back down.

The second count did not break Vanhouter’s momentum. He attacked upstairs to lift Balaz’s guard, then drove another right into the body. Balaz folded for the third time and the referee stopped the contest. The official result is a technical knockout from body shots, not a decision or a stoppage in a later round.

The broadcast angle below captures the closing exchange and the referee’s immediate intervention. Vanhouter, wearing blue trunks, turns away as the official moves between the fighters. Balaz, in black trunks, remains bent forward near the ropes. The scene shows how abruptly the third knockdown ended an assignment that had been booked for eight rounds.

A separate ringside camera gives a lower view of the body attacks and Balaz’s attempts to recover. The ropes partially obscure the exchanges, but the sequence follows the same two fighters through the knockdowns and the stoppage. It is a different camera position, rather than a second crop of the television replay.

A Fourth Zuffa Stoppage For The Unbeaten Heavyweight

Vanhouter’s route to London already included three Zuffa finishes in 2026. He stopped Julian Gomez in the third round in February, Raphael Murphy in the first in May, and Raphael Akpejiori in September. Balaz now joins that list, giving the 21-year-old another early finish after his previous appearance on the Ryan Garcia–Conor Benn undercard.

The American fights out of Saint Petersburg, Florida. His development has included a considerable change in size: his earliest professional appearances in 2022 were at 155 pounds, while he weighed 231.5 for Akpejiori. Friday’s official Zuffa Boxing 12 scale report put him at 230.6, opposite Balaz at 244.8. That left Vanhouter giving away 14.2 pounds in London, without preventing him from dictating the decisive exchanges.

Balaz entered his promotional debut seeking his tenth professional victory. The Slovak heavyweight’s previous defeat had come against Johnny Fisher in 2025; this time, another unbeaten prospect supplied the setback. Their meeting formed part of the main card beneath the Chris Billam-Smith–Chev Clarke cruiserweight headliner and Denzel Bentley’s middleweight pairing with Shane Mosley Jr.

There is also a difference in how far Vanhouter’s early promotional opponents have taken him. Gomez reached the third round, while Murphy, Akpejiori and now Balaz were stopped in the first. The London result extends a seven-fight knockout streak carried into this weekend to eight consecutive wins inside the distance. That progression, rather than an announced next opponent or championship booking, is the concrete addition to his record tonight.