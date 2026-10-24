Dalton Smith Edges Alberto Puello By Split Decision To Retain WBC Title

Dalton Smith kept his WBC super lightweight championship after twelve rounds against Alberto Puello on Saturday, October 24, at Utilita Arena in Sheffield. Kieran McCann and Jon Llona each scored the fight 115-113 for the defending champion; Ray Danseco favored the challenger 116-112, producing a split decision.

This was Smith’s first defense after taking the belt from Subriel Matias in January. Puello’s attempt to reclaim the championship followed a fight-week buildup in which both men made 139.6 pounds. The contest reached its scheduled distance without a stoppage.

Right hands early, a tighter contest late

Round 1: Puello found the sharper early connections in a measured opening. Round 2: Smith increased his activity and worked on timing his right hand. Round 3: Another right pushed Puello backward, although the challenger remained composed. Neither fighter pursued a high-volume exchange, with the champion earning his success through individual shots. Round 4: Smith landed a further early right and maintained a patient approach.

The broadcaster’s early-fight clip shows the contrast in their positioning: Smith advances behind a raised guard while Puello gives ground and looks for space to answer. The champion follows toward the ropes, but the challenger keeps moving rather than allowing that exchange to become a prolonged stationary attack.

Dalton Smith is making his mark on Alberto Puello 👀#SmithPuello | LIVE NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/MlTjgZaZOn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 24, 2026

Round 5: Puello’s jab helped him stay competitive. Round 6: His activity increased, even as Smith landed notable counters. Round 7: Smith had more difficulty finding countering openings. Round 8: Puello contributed short punches at close range and limited the champion’s opportunities to work downstairs. He reached that range on his own terms rather than being consistently forced there.

Round 9: Smith began well before Puello improved later in the round. Round 10: Neither man established a clear separation in another closely contested session. Round 11: A more aggressive Puello drew an energetic response, with both landing. Puello was also prepared to fire back whenever the champion increased his output. Round 12: The challenger pushed late with left hands while Smith moved away in the closing seconds.

Where the three judges separated

The official sheets contain no deducted points or 10-8 rounds. All three judges gave Smith rounds two and four, and all three awarded Puello the sixth. Every other round split the panel. Those shared selections therefore account for only a quarter of the fight, leaving nine rounds on which at least one official disagreed.

McCann had Smith ahead 49-46 after five, compared with 48-47 on the other two cards. At halfway, McCann still favored the champion 58-56, while Llona and Danseco were level at 57-57. Those running totals explain why the contest remained open even after Smith’s productive early spell.

The last three rounds were particularly consequential. McCann gave Smith the tenth and eleventh before awarding Puello the twelfth. Llona made the opposite choices in all three. Danseco sided with Puello throughout that closing stretch. McCann and Llona thus reached identical final totals through different round selections, not matching assessments of every exchange.

Smith brings the belt home

In the immediate ring interview, Smith emphasized how much work he had invested in the championship and his desire to bring it home for the people in the arena. He also expressed respect for Shakur Stevenson while discussing the possibility of a meeting between them.

Promoter Eddie Hearn endorsed that potential matchup and returned to his Hillsborough ambition. He told the Sheffield crowd:

Let’s fill up Hillsborough. Let’s give Sheffield a fight and a night they’ll never forget.

What a night in Sheffield for Dalton Smith 🔥#SmithPuello pic.twitter.com/nNym6GVXFT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 24, 2026

That was a proposed stadium occasion, not confirmation of a signed Stevenson fight. Neither an agreed opponent nor a contracted date was announced in the available ring exchange. The broadcaster’s subsequent backstage footage shows Smith celebrating with supporters while still wearing the championship belt.