Dalton Smith, Alberto Puello Weigh 139.6 Pounds For WBC Title Fight

Dalton Smith and Alberto Puello both weighed 139.6 pounds on Friday, clearing the championship limit for their WBC super lightweight title fight. They meet Saturday, October 24, at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, with live coverage on DAZN. The main event is scheduled for twelve three-minute rounds.

Puello stepped onto the scales first, followed by the defending champion. Matchroom Boxing published their identical readings in its official weigh-in announcement, putting each man four-tenths of a pound below the division’s 140-pound ceiling. The pair then came together for their final faceoff before fight night.

A first defense against a former holder

Smith brings an unbeaten 19-0 record, including 14 knockouts, into his first world-title defense. He won the championship by stopping Subriel Matias in the fifth round in January. This time, the Sheffield boxer gets to defend at home rather than travel to take the belt from its holder.

The challenger arrives at 25-1 with 11 knockouts. Puello is a two-time world champion seeking to recover a title that Matias took from him before losing it to Smith. That shared opponent connects their recent championship histories, but Friday’s successful weigh-in leaves the sporting question for the ring.

Their contrasting pre-fight assessments have already sharpened the matchup. Puello disputed Smith’s confidence against southpaws, arguing that previous opponents did not represent the same technical test. He has also made clear that winning matters more to him than pursuing a particular finish.

FINAL FACE-OFF VERBALS 👀@daltonsmith08 vs Alberto Puello 🔰 WBC World Super Lightweight Title #SmithPuello live on DAZN tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HZLRr4MwJR — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 23, 2026

Two more title contests on the Sheffield card

Giorgio Visioli faces Maxi Hughes for the WBC International Silver lightweight title. The unbeaten prospect is listed at 11-0, while Hughes brings a 29-9-2 record and considerably more professional experience. Hughes has questioned how Visioli will handle pressure, making that contest a separate test of the younger fighter’s progress rather than simply another appearance on a world-title bill. Both weighed 134.9 pounds for their scheduled ten-round contest.

Shannon Ryan and Emma Dolan also meet in a rematch. Matchroom lists the British, Commonwealth and IBF Intercontinental super flyweight championships for their contest. Ryan enters at 11-1 and Dolan at 9-1, with both looking to leave Sheffield with the collection of belts attached to their meeting. Ryan registered 114.5 pounds and Dolan 114.9, inside the 115-pound limit. Their bout is scheduled for ten two-minute rounds.

At heavyweight, Leo Atang takes an 8-0 record with seven knockouts into his assignment against Jonathan Vergara, who is listed at 9-4. Their heavyweight bout is scheduled for six three-minute rounds. The promoter describes it as Atang’s toughest test so far. It is a different stage of development from the established championship careers at the top of the card.

Divine Omojor makes his professional debut against Goran Kozul at cruiserweight. The remaining advertised pairings are Ed Hardy against Diego Alberto Ruiz, Joe Hayden against Will Harrison, and Chris Mulunda against Harley Collison. Those names complete the promoter’s eight-bout lineup; no results have been recorded here in advance of Saturday’s competition.

Beyond this defense, Eddie Hearn has discussed a possible Hillsborough event for Smith next summer. Those plans remain conditional rather than an announced stadium booking, with Puello standing between the champion and any subsequent homecoming.