Dakar 2026 Boxing Set For November 7–12 With 116 Fighters From 77 Nations

Boxing at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games is scheduled for November 7–12, with World Boxing listing 116 competitors from 77 National Olympic Committees. Those field figures appear in its October 12 preview.

The federation reaffirmed the six-day schedule in an October 30 preview, specifying two sessions each day and ten weight divisions split equally between men and women. The boxing programme begins a week after the Games’ opening ceremony, rather than on the first day of the wider event.

Where the boxing takes place

The IOC’s venue directory places boxing at Dakar Expo Centre in Diamniadio, approximately 30 kilometres east of the Senegalese capital. The same centre also accommodates artistic gymnastics, fencing, judo, table tennis and wushu. It is a different facility from Dakar Arena, which the directory assigns to badminton and futsal; the similar venue names should not be treated as interchangeable.

The wider Games run from October 31 to November 13 across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, comprising 153 medal events across 25 competition sports. The boxing categories are part of that wider programme. This is the fourth Summer Youth Olympics and the first Olympic sporting event hosted in Africa. The previous summer edition took place in Buenos Aires in 2018, before the pandemic disrupted the original plan for Senegal to host in 2022.

The published weight-class allocation lists women’s categories at 48, 51, 54, 57 and 60 kilograms. The men’s divisions are 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 kilograms. Those are the ten categories in this youth tournament, not the programme for the senior Olympics or the separate U19 World Championships.

World Boxing’s October list contains 57 men and 59 women. Senegal has representatives in men’s 50kg and women’s 57kg and 60kg. Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez Jr. is attending as an athlete mentor, not a competitor.

These entry figures are distinct from the earlier quota announcement. On July 1, World Boxing allocated 120 places, divided into 60 for each sex, across 79 national committees. The subsequent preview gives the smaller participation total without explaining the difference. Equal numbers of weight divisions therefore should not be confused with an exactly equal number of entrants.

Selection considered athlete performance alongside geographical and national representation. The March World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok gave eligible young boxers an opportunity to demonstrate their competitive standard; the federation reported more than 450 participants and Olympic Solidarity travel and accommodation support for 23 delegations.

World Boxing says Dakar will be the first competition it has organized on the IOC’s behalf, an institutional milestone for the federation.

Youth Olympic boxing has previously featured future senior medallists. Shakur Stevenson won youth gold in 2014 before taking Rio 2016 silver; Robeisy Ramírez followed Singapore 2010 gold with Olympic titles in London and Rio.

Viewing information is territory-specific

Team Ireland’s October 30 update says scheduled boxing live feeds will be available through Olympics.ie. Its representative Kristian Jubani is entered at men’s 50kg. The notice also identifies RTÉ as the Irish rights holder for the opening and closing ceremonies and daily highlights; that announcement does not establish identical viewing access in every country.