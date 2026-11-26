CSI Sports says Floyd Mayweather must resolve his obligations to the company before a fight with Ryan Garcia can take place. In a statement issued November 25, CSI/FIGHT SPORTS challenged both the proposed Garcia meeting and Mayweather’s advertised December exhibition in Bangkok.

The company’s position is a contractual claim, not an announcement from a court that either contest has been canceled. Its stated condition is:

“there will be no fight with Garcia on February 6th, or after, until Mayweather’s fight obligations with CSI are satisfied.”

CSI said that position had been confirmed with Garcia’s attorney and promoter. Josh Peter reported that Golden Boy Promotions, Garcia adviser and attorney Lupe Valencia, and an attorney representing Mayweather had not immediately responded to USA TODAY Sports’ requests for a response.

CSI Also Challenges The Bangkok Exhibition

The company said its legal teams in New York, Bangkok and Perth were taking steps to enforce its claimed rights over Mayweather’s other appearances. It also said similar action had previously stopped a proposed fight in Greece. The statement does not attach the legal steps or identify a new ruling.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Ryan Garcia blocked, says company suing Mayweather https://t.co/B1JdrCCOyM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 25, 2026

Peter’s report describes the underlying lawsuit as a dispute over an alleged breach of a contract giving CSI exclusive rights to Mayweather fights against Manny Pacquiao and Mike Tyson. That identifies the commitments at the center of the company’s objection, rather than establishing who will prevail.

Garcia had posted another scheduling message at 04:04 UTC on November 25, hours before the reporter’s 22:05 UTC post about CSI’s objection. He said his next fight was confirmed for February 6 on DAZN. He did not identify an opponent or mention CSI, so the message confirms neither a Mayweather matchup nor Garcia’s position on the company’s objection.

My next fights is confirmed for Feb 6th On DAZN no matter what — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 25, 2026

Mayweather’s November 1 announcement advertised an exhibition against Australian boxer Matt Floyd in Bangkok on December 19. The accompanying artwork described that appearance as an exhibition, while his caption presented it as preparation for a Garcia meeting in February 2027. The announcement did not identify a venue, contracted weight or round total.

Garcia had separately said on October 30 that he would fight February 6 regardless of whether Mayweather followed through. That warning did not name an alternative opponent or announce signed terms with Mayweather. His earlier October 21 claim concerned a welterweight championship contest, a different format from the Bangkok exhibition.

Availability had already been raised by Garcia’s camp. In an October 23 update, Valencia said they would work toward the matchup once Mayweather was free of other obligations. He offered no timetable for clearing them and described the intended fight as professional rather than an exhibition.

CSI did not set out a timetable for resolving the commitments it invokes.