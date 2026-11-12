WBC Orders Cristobal Lorente–Mikito Nakano Final Eliminator In Japan

Cristobal Lorente and Mikito Nakano have been assigned a WBC featherweight final eliminator in Japan, giving the division a new challenger matchup while champion Bruce Carrington remains in a voluntary-defense period.

The sanctioning body confirmed the pairing in its November 11 written decisions from the 64th annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico. The order concerns the route to a mandatory challenge, not a fight for Carrington’s world championship.

Its featherweight ruling states:

Cristóbal Lorente and Mikito Nakano will meet in a final eliminator in Japan.

The written notice does not identify an arena, broadcaster or promoter, and supplies no date for this bout. Those details should not be inferred from the country announcement. The WBC also circulated the convention matchups through its official social account.

Lorente Brings An Unbeaten Record Into The Assignment

Spain’s professional boxing committee lists Lorente with 21 wins, no defeats and three draws, including eight knockout victories. That is an unbeaten record, rather than a run in which he has won every appearance.

His federation profile traces a progression through the same weight class: Spanish featherweight champion from 2021 to 2023, European champion in 2024 and 2025 with three defenses, and WBC Silver champion in 2026. Those distinctions explain the experience he brings to this elimination bout without confusing a regional or Silver belt with the organization’s world championship.

The committee identifies Sandor Martin as his manager and Rafa Martin as his trainer. The new ruling places the Spanish boxer on the road for his next championship-path assignment rather than confirming a home defense.

Lorente’s Silver championship came in his April 17 rematch with Nathaniel Collins in Glasgow. The WBC’s original account records a twelve-round split-decision win after he recovered from a sixth-round knockdown. Their first meeting had ended in a draw. That April contest also served as an eliminator, so the latest ruling adds another contender hurdle rather than immediately assigning him Carrington.

The WBC mandatory matchups are in! Here’s the lineup of mandatory fights announced today at the 64th Annual WBC Convention in Acapulco. Which matchup are you most excited to see?#WBCMEXICO26 pic.twitter.com/eQclDBxydV — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 12, 2026

Nakano Has Already Rebuilt After An Eliminator Defeat

For Nakano, this is another opportunity after an earlier setback in a different organization’s title race. Teiken’s complete career ledger records a twelve-round decision loss to Ra’eese Aleem at Toyota Arena Tokyo on November 24, 2025, in an IBF featherweight challenger-deciding contest.

He returned on May 6, 2026, stopping South Africa’s Lerato Dlamini in the fourth round at Korakuen Hall. The gym lists his professional total as 15 victories and one defeat, with 14 of those wins coming by knockout. The Dlamini result is his most recent entry there.

His regional-title experience includes a fourth-round knockout of Brix Piala in September 2024 to win the OPBF featherweight championship and a third-round knockout of Hiroki Hanabusa in January 2025 in its first defense. He subsequently stopped Pedro Marquez in Las Vegas and Jin Aguan at Korakuen Hall before meeting Aleem. This new WBC assignment therefore follows both a completed twelve-round eliminator and a successful return, not an undefeated run.

The WBC’s live featherweight table, marked updated November 11, places Lorente first and Nakano seventh at the 126-pound limit. It lists Carrington as champion and Rey Vargas as champion in recess. Rankings and championship designations are separate from the new bout order: the convention decision establishes this particular pairing.

His own ticketing page still labels the next date, venue and opponent as coming soon. It has not supplied the practical event arrangements omitted from the convention notice.