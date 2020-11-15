Terrence Crawford put his WBO welterweight title on the line last night against Kell Brook.

Crawford (37-0) is often regarded as one of the very best fighters in the world. Although he’s a very technical fighter, he is capable of finishing his opponents and is probably one of the best finishers in the world, his 28 knockouts can attest to that. However, many thought that coming back after a 12 months lay-off against an opponent like Brook could be very dangerous for “Bud”.

Brook was in control of the fight early and gave Crawford a lot of issues. His size and use of the jab were a big factor in his performance early on. But like every other fighter, he’s ever faced, Crawford figured him out. In the fourth round, Crawford looked loose and faster than his opponent. He caught Brook with a beautiful counter and knocked him down. Brook was clearly rattled by this powerful shot and after the action resumed, Crawford swarmed him with punches from all angles and forced the referee to stop the fight.

👑 LEFT NO DOUBT 👑@terencecrawford stuns Kell Brook with a big right hand and wastes no time closing the show in Round 4. Goodness … #CrawfordBrook pic.twitter.com/pvD56GdSdL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020

Following this amazing performance, Crawford is likely to get a big fight. Many rumors link him to IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr or even WBA champion, the legendary Manny Pacquiao.