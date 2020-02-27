Costume Designer RIPS Deontay Wilder For Blaming Loss on Walkout Gear

Costume Designer RIPS Wilder For Costume Loss Excuse

Deontay Wilder’s walkout costume has become the talk of the town. Wilder has become famous for wearing some of the most extravagant and expensive walkout costumes that boxing has ever seen. However, after losing his WBC Heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury, the costume became an excuse. Deontay expressed that the loss he suffered was due to the heaviness of the costume prior to the bout. Furthermore, he stated that the weight of the costume caused fatigue in his legs. Now, the costume designers are speaking up about their work, letting the world know that their design is not at fault for Wilder’s loss.

Costume Designer RIPS Deontay Wilder

Wilder’s costume was made by Melissa Anglesea. Anglesea is the creative director at Suzi Wong, who specializes in boxing shorts, training apparel, and walkout gear. After Wilder’s accusations that the costume caused his loss, Melissa spoke out about the costume and his performance.

🗣️"We didn't make the crown, I think he got that from a pound shop" Melissa Anglesea from @Suz1Wong, who designed Tyson Fury's shorts and robes, speaks to @EmmaBarnett about designing Fury's walk-on outfit against Deontay Wilder👑 📲Read more https://t.co/B87qIelWOO#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/yUnjcOuYHk — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) February 25, 2020

“Let’s be honest, from a man that’s six foot seven and weighs what Wilder does, a three stone costume makes absolutely no ounce of difference. “We’ve made stuff for heavyweight fighters including Dillian Whyte that are super heavy because we’ve used thousands of crystals – we used on a costume for Whyte that we made – and it was super heavy, but he knocked Dereck Chisora out when he wore that costume,” said Melissa. (Transcribed by Sportsbible)

Wilder vs Fury III

At the end of the day, boxing is a show. As much as the fight itself, the costumes and the buildup all make the event larger than life. Recently, an old video surfaced of Deontay admitted that he trains with a 45lbs vest on as well.

More and more pieces are surfacing that are making Wilder’s claim seem invalid. However, he’ll have a prime opportunity to right his wrongs during their trilogy match this summer.