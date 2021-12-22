Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun At Tyron Woodley For Paying Meme Artist After KO Loss To Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier isn’t exactly feeling Tyron Woodley’s decision to pay for the best meme depicting his KO defeat to Jake Paul.

On Dec. 18, Woodley shared the ring with Paul a second time. “The Chosen One” was hoping to avenge his August split decision loss to the popular Internet sensation. Things didn’t pan out for Woodley and in fact, he ended up staring at the lights when the rematch concluded.

In the sixth round of their second scrap inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Paul faked a body punch and nailed Woodley with a right hand upstairs. Woodley fell to the canvas face-first and he was out cold. While the generalization of a former UFC champion being knocked out by a YouTuber has been dominating the headlines, Woodley wasn’t afraid to have fun with it.

DC Bashes Tyron Woodley For Meme Contest

Tyron Woodley recently awarded a fan $5,000 for having the best meme from the loss to Paul. During an episode of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier said he has no clue what Woodley was thinking (h/t SportsKeeda).

“It’s a bad look. And you know what’s worse? [What happened] after. I don’t know what T-Wood was doing on social media. He pulls the knockout. He made a contest about [making memes of himself], it’s like Jake Paul is beating these dudes so bad, that they start to make fun of themselves.”

Woodley has vowed to continue boxing. The good news for him is that he already has a willing opponent. That man is none other than fellow former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy. The two were said to be closing in on a bout before “The Chosen One” was offered the last-minute rematch with Paul.

As for Paul, the ball is pretty much in his court as far as who he wants to fight next. He was initially scheduled to meet Tommy Fury instead of Woodley but Fury was injured during training. Time will tell if that matchup gets rebooked.