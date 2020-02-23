Coach: Cut In Deontay Wilder’s Ear ‘May Have Affected His Equilibrium’

Wilder’s Equilibrium Affected In Fury Loss

Deontay Wilder’s coach Jay Deas believes his fighter’s equilibrium may have been affected by a cut in the ear.

Wilder suffered his first-ever professional defeat after a seventh-round TKO defeat to Fury, losing his WBC heavyweight title in the process.

The American was notably knocked down in the third round by Fury, which many believe was the cause of Wilder’s ear getting bloodied. Others speculated he may have burst his ear drum in the process.

It ultimately led to Wilder’s downfall as he never seemed to have recovered from that strike and was dropped once again in the fifth round with a body shot. Fury piled on the pressure afterward with Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel in the seventh round.

Wilder made no excuses after the loss, even though he would have preferred to have gone out on his shield.

Deas, however, feels the cut to Wilder’s ear may have played a role.

“A cut in his ear may have affected his equilibrium so he’s just going to get a couple of stitches there,” Deas said in the post-fight press conference.

When asked about Deontay Wilder’s injuries, his trainer Jay Deas says Deontay has a cut in his ear which may have affected his equilibrium #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/VYaZOzGA0T — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 23, 2020

Regardless, Fury is the new WBC champion with many now adamant he is the best heavyweight in the world. Whether Wilder triggers a reported rematch clause remains to be seen at this point.