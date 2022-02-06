Claressa Shields Stays Undefeated In Boxing Return, Verbally Spars With Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields is back to basics in boxing.

Rebounding In The Ring

The boxing world champion is most recently coming off her first MMA loss, last October. The split decision defeat in PFL wouldn’t be carried into boxing, where she remains to be undefeated.

Shields would break out the offense, boxing the brakes off of 23 year-old Ema Kozin in Wales on Saturday. The champion would wipe the floor with Kozin and win every round in the fight for a unanimous decision.

Let’s just say not everybody was impressed by the performance and the opponent at hand.

“You just went 10 rounds with an absolute child,” boxer Savannah Marshall told Shields ringside.

The Exchange

Marshall has been looking for a fight with ‘The GWOAT’ for quite some time. However, Shields wouldn’t let her rival ‘punk’ her after a dominant performance.

“You haven’t fought an undefeated fighter, bum,” Shields responded, saying Marshall hasn’t fought anybody worth mentioning. “I’ll stop ya,” Marshall said. “Do it, I can’t wait. Femke [Hermans is] gonna give you so much hell. Femke’s gonna give you hell, bum. Bum!” Shields continued. “Where are your gold medals at? Zero.”

The Past And The Future

Marshall is the only fighter that can say she has a victory over Shields. While Shields is perfect in her pro career, she picked up a loss on the amateur scene against Marshall. She’d outpoint the future champion back in 2012 at AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

After that, it’d only be a road to gold for Shields. She’d pick up Olympic gold medals in both 2012 and 2016.

For Marshall, she’d become the WBO Champion. Her next title defense comes against Femke Hermans on March 12, as Shields mentioned before.

A long-awaited rematch on the professional scene is likely for Shields and Marshall, should Marshall pass her next test.