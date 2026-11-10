Claressa Shields Demands Reciprocal Terms In New MVP Response

Claressa Shields says Most Valuable Promotions should apologize to her before expecting an apology in return. Her November 10 written response to World Boxing News brings the fighter’s own account into the stalled negotiations for a Chantelle Cameron matchup.

“They want me to sign a disparagement agreement, but they don’t want to sign one in return.”

She accused MVP of using her profile to promote its fighters while diminishing her achievements. She traced her resentment to the company’s promotion of Amanda Serrano as the leading female boxer.

Shields also alleged that Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian fear Cameron losing to her. That is her accusation, not an established explanation of MVP’s position. She said she would remain focused on making strong fights and filling arenas.

MVP’s Account Puts The Guarantee At The Center

Bidarian’s November 6 statement presented a different account of the impasse. MVP’s chief executive said the company accepted a guaranteed payment for Cameron without taking a promotional role in the event. He described that arrangement as worthwhile because it offered his fighter a major sporting opportunity and fans an attractive matchup.

He alleged that the opposing side subsequently cut the guarantee by 27 percent. He also objected to daily allowances and security arrangements, saying the package fell below the standard MVP expected for its athletes. The proposed purse, he said, matched Cameron’s biggest previous paydays rather than surpassing them.

Bidarian said a final opportunity to restore the original offer had been declined and MVP had moved on. He pointed to previous business with Eddie Hearn and Misfits as evidence that personal friction did not automatically prevent deals. His statement also sought an apology over Shields’ conduct toward Cameron at an event.

Salita Disputes The Terms, Cameron Still Wants The Fight

Shields’ promoter Dmitriy Salita contested the financial characterization in his November 8 written response. He described an offer of $1.1 million plus a rising share of ticket revenue from the first dollar. His argument was that Shields’ history of seven-figure gates made the additional participation a meaningful part of Cameron’s prospective compensation, not an incidental extra.

Salita separately alleged that MVP wanted $25,000 in damages for each negative statement about Paul or the company. He said his side rejected that provision while accepting mutual restrictions on disparagement. He also said neutral judges and appropriate accommodations had been accepted, disputing the suggestion that daily expenses should derail the contest.

His response criticized the decision to conduct negotiations publicly and left open a return to private talks. Neither promoter’s social statement supplies a signed contract establishing the disputed terms.

Cameron’s November 7 message kept her sporting ambition separate from the contractual disagreement. She said changes during negotiations had stopped the fight moving forward at that point, but maintained that she wanted the challenge for her legacy. She did not specify the changes or announce that a replacement deal had been reached.

Shields’ earlier November 6 post described a proposed meeting between the 160-pound and 154-pound champions. She said her team had made a substantial offer and identified the first quarter of 2027 as the period Cameron wanted. That message expressed interest and a preferred window, not a confirmed date, venue or contracted weight. The new response does not resolve those missing booking details.