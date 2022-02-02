Claressa Shields Says Jake Paul Is ‘Great’ For Women’s Boxing, Despite Past Beef

Claressa Shields isn’t the biggest supporter of Jake Paul, but she had to give him some props.

The boxing world champion felt she has been disrespected by Paul in the past. It would all revolve around Shield taking a leap into a new sport. She’d fight twice in MMA under the PFL banner, but wouldn’t be so lucky the second time around.

Previous Beef With ‘The Problem Child’

The ‘GWOAT’ would lose her sequel MMA fight against Abigail Montes by split decision, last October. Paul wouldn’t have anything good to say about her, talking trash to Shields after the defeat.

“The problem I have with Jake Paul is don’t ever disrespect me,” Shields told TMZ. “He tried to kick me when I was down and also going into a new sport. I lost a split decision. I didn’t get submitted. I didn’t get knocked out. I didn’t get beat up. It was a split. I’m also brand new in MMA. When he made that comment, calling me a loser and stuff, that’s what really made me want to fight him. “You can’t call me a loser because you don’t box better than me and you damn sure don’t do MMA better than me. You do nothing better than me. That’s it. To kick somebody while they’re down, but never give them the props when they’re up… That was kind of whack to me. That’s why I didn’t have no respect for him.”

Shields Now Appreciates Jake Paul

While Shields still has some sort of grudge when it comes to Jake Paul, she has mostly gotten over it. Ever since Paul ‘kicked her’ while she was down, ‘The Problem Child’ has been the opposite of problematic when it comes to women’s boxing.

It was announced in January that Paul will promote a women’s super-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. This big fight for women’s boxing will go down in April. Shields was happy to see it.

Let’s just say Shields has a new respect for the influencer for making that fight happen. But, she still wouldn’t mind punching Paul in the face a few times.

“Now I just wish him the best,” Shields said of Paul. “If he ever want to spar, it’s always up in the air. It’s always an option because I do owe him a couple of blows. Other than that, I think what he’s doing for a Amanda (Serrano) is great. I think that him getting involved in helping the fight with Taylor get made is great for Amanda and Katie. It’s great for women’s boxing. “I appreciate him for that. I just wish him the best in whatever he do and just keep his damn hands up. We’ll see.” Shields laughed.