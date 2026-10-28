Cieslak Prepared For Benavidez For Five Months, Promoter Says

Michal Cieslak’s team has been preparing for David Benavidez for five months, according to promoter Sampson Lewkowicz’s account of the negotiations. The timeline emerged at Wednesday’s launch for their December 5 cruiserweight unification in Glendale, Arizona.

In its written account of the presentation, the World Boxing Council reported that Lewkowicz approached Cieslak’s representatives after a proposed Benavidez fight with Noel Mikaelian failed to materialize. Cieslak was still the interim WBC champion when the approach was made, and his team quickly accepted.

The Preparation Began Before Cieslak’s Elevation

The sanctioning body’s separate championship announcement dates Cieslak’s elevation to full champion to September. He had earned the interim title by defeating Jean Pascal in June 2025. His upcoming assignment is therefore a defense of the full WBC belt, rather than another interim championship contest.

That sequence gives the promoter’s account a clear distinction: the talks began under Cieslak’s previous championship designation, while the contest now offers a route to three recognized cruiserweight titles. Benavidez holds the WBA and WBO championships; the WBC belt belongs to his opponent.

The December date and venue were confirmed in the earlier card announcement. Wednesday’s presentation supplied the fighters’ assessments and the promoter’s explanation of the negotiations, rather than a newly announced opponent.

𝑨 𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒅𝒐𝒏'𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔 👀 Vergil Ortiz in the co-main event and David Benavidez headlining on December 5th.#BenavidezCieslak | #OrtizThurman pic.twitter.com/V4CxtVAPfj — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 28, 2026

Both Champions Welcome The Challenge

The WBC’s new report describes Benavidez acknowledging Cieslak’s accomplishments while pursuing an undisputed championship. He regarded his victory over Gilberto Ramirez as his strongest performance and credited experience in lighter divisions for helping him at cruiserweight.

Cieslak joined by video call. The organization reported that he respected Benavidez’s quality but remained confident in his own preparation. José Benavidez emphasized the team’s ambition to unify, while Lewkowicz supplied the longer negotiating timeline.

The championship history explains what is immediately available. Benavidez previously won WBC titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight before defeating Ramirez for cruiserweight championships in May. Adding Cieslak’s belt would extend that progression at 200 pounds; the December contest is not being presented as an already completed undisputed championship.

Ortiz–Thurman Remains The Co-Main Event

Premier Boxing Champions’ original announcement identifies Vergil Ortiz Jr. versus Keith Thurman as a scheduled 12-round middleweight co-main event. It names DAZN and Prime Video as pay-per-view platforms and Desert Diamond Arena as the building, specifically locating the show in Glendale.

The promotion also advertised ticket sales beginning October 23 at noon Pacific. That was the public-sale time, not an opening-bell announcement. No individual walkout time should be inferred from it.

Golden Boy’s current written promotion independently places Ortiz underneath Benavidez on December 5. The lineup brings a returning former champion and an unbeaten contender into the supporting bout, while the main event concerns the combination of existing cruiserweight championships.