Christopher Diaz vs. Alan Chaves Set For December 10 In Orlando

Christopher Diaz will meet Alan Chaves for the WBO International lightweight title on December 10 at Caribe Royale in Orlando. Matchroom’s November 9 announcement confirms a DAZN broadcast for the third Project Series show, co-promoted with Boxlab. The announcement does not provide a main-event start time.

Diaz described the assignment as a chance to demonstrate that he still belongs at the top level, acknowledging his opponent’s power and the importance of his family’s support. Chaves welcomed an experienced, dangerous opponent as a test of what he learned from his first defeat.

We're heading back to Orlando for the third Project Series Fight Night on Dec 10 👊#DiazChaves headlines live on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/3Hl1XioeX2 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 9, 2026

The setback behind Chaves’ return

That defeat came against Eridson Garcia in Newark in September. In Garcia’s unanimous-decision victory over Chaves, the Argentine suffered four knockdowns across ten rounds. The judges scored it 99-87, 99-88 and 98-88. He was dropped in the second round, twice in the fifth and again in the ninth, leaving no narrow scoring dispute behind the end of his unbeaten run. Garcia took the WBO Latino and IBF International lightweight belts.

The loss occurred on the same Newark bill as Damian Knyba’s upset of Andy Ruiz Jr. and Vito Mielnicki Jr.’s decision against Austin Williams.

His trajectory before Newark explains why the return carries weight. Matchroom’s July announcement had presented him as an unbeaten contender following a third-round knockout of Miguel Madueno in Las Vegas in April. A left hook ended that contest during his fifth WBO Latino title defense. He went into the Garcia assignment seeking a sixth successive stoppage victory.

Matchroom’s current athlete listing puts Chaves at 22 wins, one defeat and 19 knockouts. It identifies the San Miguel boxer as an orthodox lightweight standing 5-foot-11. His stoppage total matches Diaz’s despite having eight fewer victories, a useful measure of the finishing record that makes this a demanding comeback rather than an untested rebuilding assignment.

Diaz brings experience against championship opposition

Boxlab lists Diaz at 30-6 with 19 knockouts and identifies him by the nickname Pitufo. His record against established opposition includes going ten rounds with Shakur Stevenson and the distance with Eduardo Nunez, along with a twelfth-round stoppage loss to Emanuel Navarrete, as well as a decision defeat against Henry Lebron. Those are the specific tests behind the experience Chaves acknowledged. The Puerto Rican’s own profile describes ring intelligence and speed as strengths and becoming a world champion as his remaining ambition.

Regional belts and unfinished matchups on the Orlando card

Angel Barrientes faces Alex Vallecillo over ten rounds for the WBO and IBF Latino junior featherweight titles. Roberto Gomez meets Jeremy Adorno over eight junior lightweight rounds for a WBO prospects medal. Quincey Williams–Eric Sanchez is an eight-round super welterweight contest; Brandon Ortiz–Martel Washpun is four rounds at junior featherweight; Pedro Veitia–Willie Jones is six at middleweight. Kelvin Davis is listed for ten rounds, Keon Davis and Julio Solis for six each, with opponents unannounced.

The show falls within the December 9-13 WBO/IBF convention at the same resort, dates independently announced by the IBF in July. That is a joint industry gathering, not a merger of the sanctioning organizations or a world championship designation for the main event. The announced regional belts should not be confused with the organizations’ world titles.