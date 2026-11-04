Chris Mannix Questions Zuffa-Backed Boxing Bill’s Post-Election Outlook

Chris Mannix questioned the post-election prospects of the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act in a November 4 written post. He identified the proposal as TKO-backed, but did not report its defeat. In a subsequent exchange, he agreed that supporters could still secure passage before the current Congress ends.

The reporter posted at 04:48 UTC, questioning how a Democratic-controlled Congress might treat the proposal. He was assessing its political reception, not reporting a vote or an enacted change in federal law.

Mannix wrote:

Future of the revised Muhammad Ali Act murky after tonight’s elections.

Future of the revised Muhammad Ali Act murky after tonight's elections. The controversial bill, still waiting on a Senate vote, was expected to make it through GOP-controlled House/Senate. Democrat-controlled Congress could view the TKO-backed legislation differently. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 4, 2026

Nash Highlights The Remaining Legislative Window

John S. Nash challenged the timing behind that concern. Replying directly to Mannix at 05:05 UTC, he argued that the relevant opportunity was the remaining period this year, when Republicans would still control Congress. His response distinguished the lawmakers who could act before the session ends from those taking office afterward.

If the plan is to pass it this year, which it is, Democratic landslide doesn’t impact it. The GOP will still control Congress in the lame duck period. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) November 4, 2026

Mannix accepted that distinction in his 05:07 UTC reply, while maintaining that the bill still required further work. His acknowledgment leaves a narrower picture than an outright setback or cancellation for Zuffa Boxing: the exchange describes uncertainty about the route ahead, not a confirmed legislative defeat.

Right. Can still jam it through. Still work to do on it, though. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 4, 2026

What The Proposed Boxing Framework Would Change

The proposal had already cleared an important earlier stage. The Zuffa model has also drawn criticism from Oscar De La Hoya. On September 16, the Senate Commerce Committee announced that the bipartisan legislation sponsored by Ted Cruz and Jacky Rosen had advanced out of committee. The announcement described a framework for voluntary, league-style Unified Boxing Organizations, or UBOs, operating alongside traditional promoters.

The committee’s July introduction explained what that structure would permit: an organization could arrange professional bouts, rank fighters and award championships within the same system. Supporters presented it as a way to address fragmented matchmaking while increasing the options available to boxers. Those are the sponsors’ stated aims, not proof of how a future league would operate.

Contract And Safety Terms Remain Proposed, Not Enacted

A September 24 Congressional Record entry provides more detail on the proposed safeguards. It prints a Cruz–Rosen substitute amendment to H.R. 4624, rather than an enacted statute. The text would generally cap promotional agreements at six years and a boxer’s first professional promotional agreement at three years.

It would also protect communication with another promoter or UBO during the final 90 days of a contract, while prohibiting a boxer from entering a new agreement before the existing term ends. For UBO-covered contests, the text specifies a minimum of $200 for each scheduled round and a fight at least every six months or an alternative payment, subject to stated exceptions.

Other provisions address medical care, training-injury insurance, independent drug testing and disclosure of compensation and deductions. State and tribal boxing oversight would remain part of the framework. The proposal also separates UBO officials from acting as a boxer’s manager, so centralized matchmaking would not simply erase every existing regulatory boundary.

The September committee announcement also identified professional boxer Nico Ali Walsh as an endorser. Cruz described collaboration with stakeholders and said he wanted to work with both chambers to finish the measure. Rosen likewise said the effort would continue until it became law. Their public support underscores that the proposal had bipartisan sponsorship before Mannix’s election-night warning; the written exchange does not establish that either sponsor has withdrawn that support.