Chev Clarke Stops Chris Billam-Smith In Round 7 At Zuffa Boxing 12 (Highlights)

Chev Clarke defeated Chris Billam-Smith by TKO at 1:24 of Round 7 in the Zuffa Boxing 12 main event on November 7. The cruiserweight contest at London’s Copper Box Arena ended with the former world champion unable to escape Clarke’s finishing attack.

It took a stoppage to separate them decisively. After six completed rounds, judges Bob Williams and Mark Bates had both scored the bout 57-57, while Marcus McDonnell had Clarke ahead 58-56. The official cards therefore showed a considerably closer contest than a one-sided march toward the finish.

Both arrived with momentum from Zuffa Boxing 7 in Bournemouth. Billam-Smith had beaten Ryan Rozicki when the corner stopped their fight in the seventh. Clarke’s route was more precarious: he recovered from two knockdowns against Jack Massey before securing his own seventh-round stoppage.

The promotion’s preview traced their rivalry back to the amateur ranks, including Clarke’s decision victory in a National Championships final a decade earlier. The professional meeting offered Billam-Smith a different opportunity to reverse that history. For Clarke, defeating someone who had already held a world championship offered a more substantial test than simply renewing an old acquaintance.

The men were comfortably inside the cruiserweight limit: Billam-Smith weighed 199.5 pounds and Clarke 198.8, as recorded in the official Zuffa Boxing 12 weigh-in results. Clarke had also discussed controlling the emotional side of the matchup during fight week. In the ring, their contrasting approaches produced an uneven rhythm.

The round accounts below draw on Darshan Desai’s live reporting; the scoring details come from the promotion’s published judges’ cards, not the reporter’s unofficial running score.

Round 1: Billam-Smith takes the opener

Billam-Smith moved forward during a cautious opening, with few clean punches landed. Clarke connected with a late right. All three judges nevertheless preferred Billam-Smith, each returning a 10-9 score.

Round 2: The judges begin to split

Billam-Smith increased his pressure and worked downstairs. Clarke answered with a jab and an overhand right. Williams stayed with Billam-Smith, but McDonnell and Bates awarded Clarke the round, producing the first disagreement between the officials.

Round 3: Clarke wins his first unanimous round

Clarke combined an uppercut with a left hook; Billam-Smith punched inside and attacked the body. The third was Clarke’s first round won on every card, narrowing Williams’ lead for Billam-Smith while moving the other two judges toward Clarke.

Round 4: Clinches interrupt the exchanges

Clinching interrupted the exchanges. Billam-Smith asserted himself, while Clarke landed a right near the bell. Bates favored Billam-Smith; Williams and McDonnell went the other way. McDonnell’s card now showed the widest separation between the fighters.

Round 5: Right hands hurt Billam-Smith

Clarke’s rights briefly hurt Billam-Smith and forced him to hold. An uppercut followed as Billam-Smith tried to answer. All three judges chose Clarke, putting him ahead on every card for the first time.

Round 6: Body work levels two cards

Billam-Smith returned to body punching and landed a short right, despite Clarke’s continued overhands. A unanimous round for Billam-Smith erased the leads on two cards, bringing the contest to the totals recorded above.

Round 7: Two knockdowns force the finish

A right over the top dropped Billam-Smith. He rose unsteadily, then went down again under a follow-up attack. After another rise, referee Lee Every intervened as Clarke kept punching.

The score sheet lists ten scheduled rounds, with the final four rows left blank after the stoppage. No point deductions were recorded during the six scored rounds. The seventh-round knockdowns did not produce a completed 10-8 round on any judge’s card.

The promotion also awarded Clarke Performance of the Night recognition. His victory followed an earlier stoppage on the same main card, where Da’Mazion Vanhouter finished Ivan Balaz with body shots, but it was the headliner that settled the renewed cruiserweight rivalry.