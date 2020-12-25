Jermall Charlo Wants Canelo Alvarez Fight at 168lbs

Jermall Charlo wants to fight Canelo Alvarez. With a professional record of 31-0, Charlo believes that he could be the one to dethrone Canelo.

Canelo recently dominated Callum Smtih from bell to bell in a super middleweight clash. Many boxing pundits understood Canelo’s greatness. However, they were worried that the size of Smith would give Alvarez a problem. After 12 rounds of command, Canelo made it clear that he should be considered as the world’s pound for pound best.

Charlo Calls Out Canelo Alvarez

Almost immediately after the fight, Charlo took to social media to announce that he would like to fight Canelo. And, while many boxing analysts believe the fight would be pre-mature, Charlo believes he is ready now.

“I’m not going to 168, Canelo gotta come to 160, man,” Charlo said.

Jermall Charlo the paper champion turned down the Canelo fight at 160 pounds last year, so Canelo fought Jacobs instead! pic.twitter.com/japYKKG4Qj — Boxing Habit (@boxing_habit) December 23, 2020

Jermall Charlo says he never received a contract to fight Canelo Alvarez, but he’ll never duck him: “That’s gonna put my whole family up! Why would I duck Canelo?” #CaneloSmith More: https://t.co/aXNhyxS1oM pic.twitter.com/W37nVlxrq4 — Bad Left Hook (@badlefthook) December 21, 2020

Charlo on Alleged Canelo Ducking

However, as the Instagram live stream continued, Charlo expressed that he would fight Canelo at virtually any weight. Furthermore, he dispelled any rumors that he has turned down fighting Alvarez in the past.

“F**k it, I’ll go to 168, I gotta get the fight.” “Canelo never gave me no contract, never got a contract from Oscar De La Hoya, we ain’t scared of nobody,” Charlo said. “Why would I do some sh*t like that? that would put my whole family up, why would I duck a fight with Canelo?”

Making the Fight

Charlo is currently 31-0 with 22 knockouts. In his latest fight, Jermall fought Sergiey Derevyanchenko and dominated him in a decision win. Although fans of the sport thought that Charlo would be able to win the fight via knockout. However, Charlo still holds the WBC 160-pound belt and could be a serious contender to challenge Canelo.

Currently, Canelo is ranked as the best middleweight in the world. While Charlo is ranked as the #2 contender right after Gennady Golovkin respectively.

Do fans want to see Charlo take on Canelo? If so, should boxing wait until fans are allowed in stadiums at max capacity?