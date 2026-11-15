Charlie Sheehy Sweeps Jose Matias Romero On All Three Cards In Carson

Charlie Sheehy won every round on all three judges’ cards against Jose Matias Romero in Carson, California, on Saturday. The lightweight’s unanimous decision came after ten rounds at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 14, with matching totals of 100–90.

The victory took Sheehy to 14–0, with eight knockouts, according to Matchroom’s updated boxer profile. At 28, the orthodox Californian finished another scheduled-distance assignment without a defeat. His latest opponent absorbed sustained pressure and remained in the contest through the final bell rather than becoming another stoppage on that record.

This was the lightweight supporting bout on the Pacheco–Fulghum show, broadcast on DAZN and TNT. Matchroom’s result announcement also credited Sheehy with a WBA 135-pound ranking title. That is a regional achievement, not a victory for the WBA’s world lightweight championship.

How the ten rounds unfolded

Alan Dawson’s contemporaneous Uncrowned account documented each round. The action below follows that ringside reporting; its running scores are not substituted for the official judges’ final cards.

Round 1

Sheehy jabbed downstairs and combined to the head in a fast opening.

Round 2

Romero attacked, but body punches and a heavy right sent him back toward the ropes.

Round 3

Counter rights and lefts kept Sheehy ahead as Romero began answering more aggressively.

Round 4

The Argentine circled and improved his resistance while Sheehy maintained pressure.

Round 5

A chopping right and combinations met Romero’s three-punch response; Sheehy finished with a jab.

Round 6

The jab remained productive and Romero continued resisting rather than conceding the exchanges.

Round 7

One-twos and body shots sustained the Californian’s output late in the round.

Round 8

Sheehy intensified his offense as the referee watched Romero’s responses closely.

Round 9

An uppercut rocked Romero at the ropes, but he recovered and continued.

Round 10

A straight right to the body featured as Sheehy completed the distance.

Good rounds in the bank for Charlie Sheehy who beats the durable Jose Matias Romero on the cards: 100-90, 100-90, 100-90. WBA 135lbs ranking title captured ✅#PachecoFulghum live on DAZN & TNT pic.twitter.com/FIkDrZtZvt — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 15, 2026

A ranking step in Sheehy’s Matchroom run

Before the bout, the WBA described a contrast between Sheehy’s mid-range jab and combinations and Romero’s experienced inside game. Its preview identified the Argentine’s durability as a key obstacle. Making that opponent work while preserving a clean record was the immediate assignment, rather than an announced world-title opportunity. No next opponent was confirmed in the result announcement.

Sheehy signed long-term promotional terms with Eddie Hearn’s company in April. The original announcement connected the move to his October 2021 professional debut in Fresno, itself staged on a Matchroom card. It also identified his Team USA amateur background and the intention to move into ten-round competition. Saturday’s completed distance belongs to that progression, five years after his first paid appearance.

The lightweight contest followed David Adeleye’s heavyweight meeting with Alexander Flores. The same main card also included Anthony Olascuaga’s WBO flyweight defense against Yuberjen Martinez, before the separate Pacheco–Fulghum headliner.