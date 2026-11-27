Chantelle Cameron is staying with Most Valuable Promotions. The unified super welterweight champion confirmed a contract extension in a written statement published by MVP on November 25, with her next assignment already set against Mikaela Mayer in Dubai.

Cameron credited Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian with fulfilling their commitments since she joined the company.

“They have looked after me in and out of the ring and signing a long-term extension was a very easy decision on my part.”

She also pointed to the international stages on which she has been competing and expressed a desire to spend the rest of her career with the promoter. The announcement graphics do not specify a financial value, a fixed expiry date or the number of fights covered.

The biggest fights. The biggest stages. The best is yet to come. 🌍🏆 @chantellecam on extending her journey with MVP. See you on Christmas Eve🎄🫡 Tickets on sale NOW | https://t.co/sS1CUd8Zkb ———

Thursday, December 24th

Coca-Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE@visitdubai @dubaisc… pic.twitter.com/co4pRi9rwu — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 25, 2026

Paul and Bidarian set out their commitment

In a separate joint written statement, MVP’s founders described Cameron as their choice for the leading pound-for-pound fighter in women’s boxing. That is the promoters’ assessment, not a new official ranking or an award.

Their explanation emphasized her three championships at 154 pounds, a major headline appearance in Britain and the upcoming Christmas Eve title defense. Paul and Bidarian said she continues to seek difficult opposition and committed themselves to providing those matchups, framing the extension as a foundation for further growth rather than the completion of her ambitions.

The résumé speaks for itself. 🐐 MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian on why Chantelle Cameron is the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world. Can she prove it on Christmas Eve?👀🎄 Tickets on sale NOW | https://t.co/sS1CUd8Zkb ———

Thursday, December 24th

Coca-Cola… pic.twitter.com/RuletGOGSR — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 25, 2026

A return against Mayer is already booked

The immediate sporting test is the December 24 rematch with Mayer at Coca-Cola Arena. Their ten-round unified super welterweight championship contest is the co-main event of the card headed by Jake Paul against Cédric Doumbé. MVP announced that pairing on November 13, separately from the new promotional agreement.

Cameron’s progress through two divisions explains the position she now occupies within the company. MVP’s career account traces her first 140-pound world title to a victory over Adriana Dos Santos Araujo in 2020. Unification against Mary McGee followed in 2021, before the Jessica McCaskill victory in 2022 completed her undisputed collection.

She subsequently defended against Katie Taylor in May 2023, then lost their November return by majority decision. After rebuilding with an interim title at super lightweight, she moved to 154 pounds and defeated Michaela Kotaskova for the vacant WBO championship in April 2026.

Her August victory over Mayer added the WBA and WBC belts. That unanimous decision came in Birmingham, putting the two fighters on course for another meeting rather than leaving the championship situation unresolved.

The extension also follows a separate period of unsuccessful negotiations over a Claressa Shields fight. In her November 7 written post, Cameron said changes during talks had prevented that contest from moving forward at the time, while maintaining that she still wanted the challenge. The current renewal statements do not announce a Shields booking.