Chantelle Cameron–Mikaela Mayer Rematch Set For December 24 In Dubai

Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer have a second championship meeting scheduled. Most Valuable Promotions has announced their rematch as the co-main event of Jake Paul’s December 24 boxing show against Cédric Doumbé at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The promoter’s November 13 written announcement identifies the bout as a unified super welterweight world championship contest. Tickets for the Christmas Eve card are scheduled to go on sale Sunday, November 15. The confirmation appeared at 11 a.m. UTC, while The Ring separately reported the pairing in its initial Friday update.

Cameron Carries Three Belts Into The Return

The first Cameron–Mayer contest went ten rounds in Birmingham on August 29. Cameron won a unanimous decision, with two judges scoring it 97-93 and the third returning 96-94. The WBA’s official account confirms that the victory brought its championship and the WBC belt alongside her existing WBO title at 154 pounds.

That account describes the British boxer closing the distance behind sustained pressure, cutting off the ring and attacking the body to restrict Mayer’s movement. The American answered with counterpunching combinations at mid-range, but the organization credited Cameron’s pace and heavier punches with making the difference. Those are details of their completed August fight, not a prediction of how the return will unfold.

LEGENDS. CHAMPIONS. SUPERSTARS. ALL ON ONE CARD. 🔥🥊 Headlined by Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé, with 🇬🇧 Chantelle Cameron and 🇺🇸 Mikaela Mayer running it back in a blockbuster co-main event for the unified super welterweight world championship, and combat sports legends Alistair… pic.twitter.com/4Fu5rM0Wz8 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 13, 2026

The WBO’s current champion listing also records the August decision as Cameron’s latest defense. It traces her arrival in this division to an April 5 victory over Michaela Kotaskova for the vacant belt, before the Mayer unification. Its entry lists the Northampton fighter at 23 wins and one defeat. The rematch therefore follows an established title reign rather than a fight for newly vacant championships.

A Different Assignment After Shields Talks Stalled

Cameron had been pursuing a different opponent in the intervening months. In her complete November 7 written statement, she said changes during negotiations had prevented a proposed fight with Claressa Shields from moving forward at that time. She framed the challenge as a matter of legacy and maintained that she still intended to face Shields.

Her post did not identify the changed terms or announce an alternative agreement. The newly confirmed Mayer assignment is a separate booking, not confirmation that the Shields contest has been rescheduled. The Ring’s initial report on the rematch likewise places it after the unsuccessful negotiations.

The full release specifies ten rounds. Cameron’s written statement identifies her third fight in nine months and says the rematch was agreed before their first meeting.

“We agreed to the rematch before the first fight, so we both kept our word”

Mayer’s written response acknowledges a disappointing August performance. She said she had been correcting mistakes and intended to reclaim her belts. Round duration and bout-specific broadcasting remain unannounced.