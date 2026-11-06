Caroline Dubois vs. Stephanie Han Set For February 20 Unification In El Paso

Caroline Dubois will travel to Stephanie Han’s hometown for a three-belt lightweight unification on February 20, 2027. Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday that the unbeaten champions will headline MVPW-09 at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Dubois brings the WBC and WBO championships, while Han puts her WBA belt into the contest. The British boxer also holds The Ring’s lightweight title. This is a unification rather than an undisputed championship fight: the announced sanctioning-body titles are the WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

Sky Sports will broadcast the show live in UK prime time, according to the promoter’s November 6 release. Public ticket sales begin December 3 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, with a presale registration available beforehand. MVP has not yet released the supporting card or the remaining event details.

The announcement gives both fighters a confirmed destination after earlier title defenses. Dubois is listed at 14-0-1 with five knockouts; Han enters at 13-0 with three. The promoter did not specify the number of rounds or a United States broadcaster in the announcement.

The champions are scheduled to appear together at Texas Live! in Arlington during Friday’s MVPW-07 press conference, which starts at 6 p.m. Central Time. They are also expected to attend Sunday’s Elif Nur Turhan–Alycia Baumgardner event at College Park Center. That appearance is separate from their own February main event.

Two title runs converge in El Paso

Dubois, a London southpaw, combined her WBC championship with the WBO title by beating Terri Harper at MVPW-01 in April. She then defended against Amelia Moore in August. The next assignment gives her the chance to take another champion’s belt away from home rather than make another defense of the same collection.

In remarks supplied with the written announcement, Dubois said she respected Han’s achievements but intended to win the hometown champion’s title. She described the matchup as part of her pursuit of all the division’s belts, adding:

These are the kinds of fights I’ve been working toward my entire career.

Han gets another championship night at home

Han won the vacant WBA title by stopping Hannah Terlep in the first round in February 2025. MVP credits her with three successful defenses, including two victories over Holly Holm. Their most recent meeting was the May 30 rematch in El Paso, which kept Han’s championship run intact.

The local connection is more than a venue choice. Han is an El Paso native, a mother of two and a veteran of the city’s police department. In the release, she welcomed the opportunity to combine championships in front of her own supporters and invited the community to attend. Her first title meeting with Holm had ended after an accidental clash of heads.

This fight is a dream come true!

MVP chief executive Nakisa Bidarian said the city’s support for Han was a reason to bring the unification there. He framed the matchup around two unbeaten titleholders, while emphasizing their different routes to this point. The promoter said information about MVPW-08 would follow separately; the February contest is designated MVPW-09, not the next Arlington card. The wider women’s boxing schedule also includes the MVP–Matchroom alliance announced earlier this year.