Caroline Dubois Wants London Undisputed Fight With Alycia Baumgardner

Caroline Dubois wants a London O2 Arena showdown with Alycia Baumgardner in 2027, but her ambition comes with two conditions: get past Stephanie Han and secure proper pay for both rivals.

In her November 8 BBC Sport column, published before Baumgardner faced Elif Nur Turhan, Dubois described an undisputed homecoming inspired by boxing beneath Claressa Shields–Savannah Marshall there in 2022. She respected Baumgardner’s achievements and promotional skill, while predicting she would stop her.

And I understand why Baumgardner wants to get paid properly for fighting me. I want exactly the same thing.

The IBF belt has since changed hands

Baumgardner subsequently beat Turhan by unanimous decision at MVPW-07 in Arlington, Texas. The promoter’s completed official report records three scores of 100-90. That result transferred the IBF lightweight championship to the American; it did not confirm another contest against Dubois.

The move also added a second championship weight class to Baumgardner’s record. MVP identifies her as the continuing WBA, IBF and WBO super-featherweight champion, having completed her undisputed run at that weight against Elhem Mekhaled in February 2023. Her April defense against Bo Mi Re Shin preceded this challenge at 135 pounds.

Dubois kept pressing the issue in a written X post at 05:08 UTC on November 9, alleging that her question had gone unanswered. That is her account, not confirmation that negotiations produced an agreement.

She ain’t answer the question tho 🤷🏿‍♀️😂😭 — Caroline dubois (@SduboisC) November 9, 2026

Her earlier column put belts ahead of personalities: she would have pursued Turhan had the Turkish boxer won. Its tactical preview favored Baumgardner’s jab and movement after the early danger, and promised an unscripted ringside response if challenged.

El Paso remains the booked destination

The concrete next step is the February 20 unification with Han, announced November 6. GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso will host MVPW-09, giving the WBA champion a hometown defense against the WBC and WBO titleholder. Those three sanctioning-body championships, rather than all four, are the announced stakes.

MVP lists Dubois at 14-0-1 with five knockouts and Han at 13-0 with three. The visitor combined her current belts by defeating Terri Harper in April, then defended against Amelia Moore in August. Han won the vacant WBA championship with a first-round stoppage of Hannah Terlep in February 2025 and has made three successful defenses, including two wins over Holly Holm.

Sky Sports is scheduled to carry the February show live in UK prime time. Public ticket sales begin December 3 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, while the supporting card and additional event details remain unannounced. Neither that release nor Dubois’s column supplies a date or contract for the London fight she wants.