Carlos Gerena Dies At 55, WBO Pays Tribute To Puerto Rican Olympian

Carlos “El Topo” Gerena, the Puerto Rican Olympian who later became a professional world-title challenger, has died at 55. The WBO paid tribute to the former boxer on October 27, after authorities identified him as the victim of a fatal road collision in Bayamón.

According to EFE’s report of the police account, Gerena was struck on the PR-2 highway on Monday, October 26. A second vehicle subsequently hit him on the roadway, with its driver reportedly failing to see him. Bayamón’s Homicide Division is investigating. The report did not establish a criminal finding against either driver.

The organization’s Tuesday statement offered condolences to his family, friends and Puerto Rico’s boxing community. It described him as:

“a respected figure in Puerto Rican boxing whose passion and dedication left a lasting impact on the sport.”

The WBO mourns the passing of Carlos “El Topo” Gerena, a respected figure in Puerto Rican boxing whose passion and dedication left a lasting impact on the sport. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Puerto Rican boxing community. Rest in peace, Topo.… pic.twitter.com/PfJmNLRcbQ — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 27, 2026

From Havana’s Podium To Barcelona

Gerena was born in Bayamón in 1971. His amateur achievements included a bronze medal at the 1989 World Junior Championships and bantamweight silver at the 1991 Pan American Games in Havana. Those international results preceded his selection to represent Puerto Rico at the Barcelona Olympics the following year.

In Barcelona, he competed in the featherweight tournament, contested at a limit of 57 kilograms. Olympedia’s event record lists a decision victory over India’s Narendar Bisth Singh on July 29, 1992. His next contest came on August 2 against Algeria’s Hocine Soltani, who won by decision.

That second-round exit left Gerena tied for ninth in a field of 31 competitors representing 31 countries. Soltani went on to take one of the division’s bronze medals. Gerena’s Pan American medal had come at the lighter bantamweight limit, rather than in his Olympic weight class.

World-Title Challenges Against Hernandez And Mayweather

His professional career began in 1993 and ended in 2003. He completed 44 bouts, recording 38 victories and six defeats, with 30 wins by knockout. The WBA’s historical profile preserves that overall record and identifies the two WBC super-featherweight championship contests that brought him into the ring with established titleholders.

The first was against Hernandez on May 16, 1998. The second came against Mayweather on September 11, 1999, during the early championship years of the future multi-division star. Both were United States appearances, separate from Gerena’s earlier international amateur campaign.

The WBA also retains his historical boxing rankings: he appeared at No. 13 in its super-featherweight listings in early 2000 and at No. 14 that May. By July 2002, its record placed him at No. 14 in the lightweight division, documenting a later chapter above the weight of his championship challenges.