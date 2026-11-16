Carlos Adames Calls For Fights At 160–168 Pounds After Warburton Win

Carlos Adames left his first Zuffa Boxing appearance looking beyond a single weight division. After beating Gerome Warburton in Riyadh, the WBC middleweight champion invited opponents from 160 through 168 pounds, without naming a specific next challenger.

His remarks, published by Sky Sports after the November 14 contest, also expressed frustration with the Welshman’s approach. Adames felt his opponent had concentrated on lasting the distance rather than trying to win. That was his assessment of the contest, not a claim that the judges had recorded anything other than a decision.

An invitation across two divisions

The broadcaster subsequently shared a written quote graphic carrying his open challenge:

Anybody, 160-168lbs, anybody can get it.

The invitation came after a ten-round non-title assignment at a contracted 165 pounds. Adames won by unanimous decision, with official totals of 100-90, 98-92 and 99-91. His WBC belt was not being contested at that weight; the appearance did not crown a new champion in either division.

Carlos Adames with a message to the boxing world 🗣️ #ZuffaBoxing13 pic.twitter.com/YuSK3Mz3JB — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 14, 2026

The mandatory route remains a separate matter

For a championship defense at middleweight, however, the council has already set out its preferred route. Its November 11 Acapulco convention report said that victory in the non-title bout would require Adames to face mandatory challenger Meiirim Nursultanov next. The winner of that matchup would then have to meet interim champion Jesús Ramos Jr.

That is a sequence of obligations, rather than confirmation that either contest has been signed. The convention report gives no newly agreed date, venue or broadcaster for those fights. Adames’s general invitation also supplies no evidence of a replacement agreement, a title vacancy or an approved exemption from those requirements.

The mandatory picture had already changed before the Riyadh outing. In September, the WBC ordered negotiations between Adames and Nursultanov after Ramos withdrew from their planned interim-title contest for health reasons. The later convention account retained Nursultanov’s position at the front of the line instead of treating the champion’s non-title appearance as a substitute defense.

Saturday’s bout was also the first completed step under the multi-fight promotional agreement Adames signed with Zuffa Boxing in October. The original matchup announcement had brought him back less than eight months after his title defense against Austin Williams, while identifying Warburton’s consecutive decision wins over Nathan Heaney as part of the challenger’s route to Riyadh.

Adames’s immediate message therefore leaves two sporting questions separate: whom he would welcome in the ring, and whom the sanctioning body says he owes a championship opportunity. He did not use the remarks to announce that he was permanently moving to super middleweight.