Carlos Adames Beats Gerome Warburton Across Ten Rounds In Zuffa Boxing Debut

Carlos Adames completed his Zuffa Boxing debut with a unanimous-decision victory over Gerome Warburton on November 14 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Dominican’s body attack provided the clearest offense in a main event that reached its scheduled ten-round distance.

This was a non-title assignment at a contracted 165 pounds, rather than a defense of Adames’s WBC middleweight championship. Both men hit that exact weight at the official weigh-in, five pounds above the championship division’s limit.

How the ten rounds unfolded

Round 1

Adames advanced behind his jab, testing the southpaw’s reactions with feints and repeated punches toward the body. Warburton initially offered little back, leaving the champion to set the range without forcing an early sustained exchange.

Round 2

Single rights targeted head and torso. Warburton’s movement limited exchanges, making him difficult to pin down even though he was not generating much offense himself. A hard body shot landed in the final thirty seconds.

Round 3

More downstairs work scored for the Dominican, while the Welshman offered little offense in return.

Round 4

Adames began opening up late, increasing the pressure after the restrained opening exchanges.

Round 5

A right dug into Warburton’s body before a backhand connected upstairs as Adames raised his attacking tempo.

Round 6

Ring-cutting attempts and single shots continued against an opponent content to retreat behind his guard. Adames remained on the front foot but struggled to keep the moving target in position for combinations.

Round 7

Warburton held his ground more as the body attack accumulated; a late right hook downstairs hurt him.

Round 8

The Welshman landed a one-two and right hook around halfway, producing his most sustained attacking spell.

Round 9

Warburton disengaged late in the round, then addressed Adames after the bell, according to CBS Sports.

Round 10

Adames hurt his opponent downstairs inside the final minute but could not build that opening into a stoppage.

A shutout on one card, different assessments on two

Nawaf Alomohaimeed returned 100-90, Krzysztof Piotr Bubak scored it 98-92 and Przemyslaw Moszumanski had 99-91. The official sheet identifies Mikael Hook as referee. No point deduction is entered on the three judges’ round columns.

Bubak and Moszumanski each awarded Warburton the eighth. Alomohaimeed, by contrast, awarded every round to Adames. Bubak also gave the Welshman the tenth. Their totals therefore represent ten, eight and nine rounds for the winner respectively, with no drawn rounds on any card.

Uncrowned’s contemporaneous ringside account supplied most of the action above, supplemented by the promotion’s fourth-round recap, Sky Sports’ fifth-round description and CBS Sports’ ninth-round report. The live account’s running assessment was not an official scorecard; the finalized promotion sheet determines the stated result.

The championship obligations behind the appearance

Adames entered this contest after a decision win over Austin Williams in March. The original matchup announcement listed him at 25-1-1 with 18 knockouts and Warburton at 18-2-2 with two. It highlighted the challenger’s consecutive decision victories over former British champion Nathan Heaney, explaining the run that brought him to this assignment.

A separate WBC authorization issued in October attached a championship consequence to the champion’s proposed over-the-weight appearance: defeat would make the middleweight title vacant. Victory instead left a requirement to face mandatory challenger Meiirim Nursultanov next, with that bout’s winner directed toward interim champion Jesús Ramos Jr. These were the council’s stated obligations, not newly signed contests announced after Saturday’s result.

That notice referred to November 17, whereas the promotion staged this event on November 14. The publicly reviewed announcement did not itself establish an amended WBC notice, so those two dates should not be silently treated as identical. Nor does this win, by itself, supply a date or venue for a mandatory defense.

The card’s co-main event had already produced Jason Moloney’s decision over Andres Teran. Adames occupied the closing slot, following the promotional agreement he signed in October; Saturday’s performance was the first completed bout under that arrangement.