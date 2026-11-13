Carlos Adames, Gerome Warburton Each Weigh 165 For Zuffa Boxing 13

Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton each registered 165 pounds ahead of their Zuffa Boxing 13 main event. The 10-round contest is five pounds above the middleweight championship limit.

The Dominican champion’s WBC belt is not being defended against the Welsh southpaw. This is the previously announced Riyadh matchup, with new measured weights rather than a replacement opponent or a newly booked fight.

Adames enters at 25-1-1 with 18 knockouts. Warburton is 18-2-2 with two stoppages, having revived his challenge at this level through consecutive decision wins over former British champion Nathan Heaney. The promotion’s October 30 announcement identified a fighter coming off two significant victories, not a mandatory world-title challenger.

Moloney and Teran arrive two pounds apart

Jason Moloney weighed 117.5 pounds and Andres Teran 119.5 for the 10-round bantamweight co-feature. The published readings establish a two-pound difference. They do not, by themselves, announce a fine, a missed contractual limit or a canceled contest.

Moloney’s promotional debut follows two consecutive victories in Australia. Teran brings a different recent marker: a sixth-round knockout of previously unbeaten Floyd Diaz at Zuffa Boxing 08 in June. The original announcement listed their records as 29-4 with 20 knockouts and 19-2 with 14, respectively.

Bruno Surace came in at 168 pounds opposite Kamil Bednarek’s 167 for another 10-round assignment. Their super-middleweight pairing puts Surace, who has beaten Jaime Munguia, against a Polish opponent listed at 17-0 when the matchup was announced.

Five additional official boards cover the preliminary bouts

The heavyweight pairing has the largest gap among these five announcements: 30 pounds separates Jakhongir Zokirov and Brandon Colantonio. Their scheduled distance is six rounds. Zokirov’s earlier Zuffa appearance ended with Zachary Spiller stopped in the second, according to the promotion’s card release.

Radzhab Butaev and Alexander Castro are scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The former is a pound and a half heavier on the official board. Their booking was presented as Butaev’s attempt to return to winning form, not a championship contest.

Ivan Ortiz and Dariial Kuchmenov are separated by half a pound for eight rounds at lightweight. Both were unbeaten when announced. Ortiz had upset Justin Viloria, while Kuchmenov’s previous outing extended his knockout streak to five against Jorge Lagunas.

Another half-pound difference appears in the light-heavyweight matchup. The promotion identifies Tullo Boymatov and Moro Kanla as the opening pairing; their scheduled distance is eight rounds. That running-order note comes from Friday’s announcement, rather than an assumption based on the heaviest or lightest division.

Rayan Awaji and Sudais Lubega have a four-round welterweight contest, with Lubega a pound and a half heavier. The official written report separately lists a four-round featherweight pairing between Abdulaziz Alotaibi and Ezra Ssali. Alotaibi is recorded at 124 pounds, but Ssali’s measurement is blank; the missing figure cannot be treated as a completed weigh-in.

The event takes place Saturday, November 14, at The Venue. The advertised first-bout time is 8 a.m. Eastern, or 1 p.m. UTC. Paramount+ carries the card in the United States and Canada, with Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Follow MiddleEasy’s boxing coverage for independently verified developments.