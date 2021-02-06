Former MLB Star Jose Canseco TKO’d In First Round By A Barstool Sports Intern

Celebrities’ boxing matches seem to be the new norm in combat sports. When the Paul brothers are challenging UFC fighters or retired boxing legends, former MLB superstar Jose Canseco decided to settle his feud with a Barstool intern in the ring.

Apparently, Canseco was very critical of fellow retired superstar Alex Rodriguez. A Barstool Sports intern named Billy Football took offense to that and challenged him to a fight. A month later, they met in the ring in the main event of Rough N’Rowdy 13.

Canseco had some previous fighting experience. He had previously fought in DREAM where he lost by TKO to Choi Hong-Man. He’s also fought in celebrity boxing matches before, while his opponent had no known fighting experience.

Nevertheless, Billy TKO’d Canseco in the first round with relative ease. The first few exchanges of the fight turned to Billy’s advantage and he quickly knocked Canseco down. Canseco struggling to get up signaled that his shoulder was injured and the fight was stopped.

Canseco later revealed that his shoulder was injured four months ago and he didn’t know if he would be able to fight tonight. While this might be true, it doesn’t change the fact that he lost the fight fair and square and his shoulder wasn’t a factor in his defeat tonight.

Canseco understand prize fighting. Says his shoulder was torn 3-4 months ago haha https://t.co/j2chNbWnzk — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 6, 2021

Down goes Jose Canseco, who can't get up and then quits. pic.twitter.com/HBFoIeYU3c — Tyler Treese (@tylertreese) February 6, 2021