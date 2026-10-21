US Orders Non-Emergency Staff Out Of Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Canelo-Mbilli

The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, adding a new official development to the travel concerns surrounding Canelo Alvarez’s October 31 fight with Christian Mbilli in Riyadh.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed the order on October 21. He was correcting a report that described preparations for departures from U.S. embassies across the Gulf, and expressly limited the announced action to Saudi Arabia.

“The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.”

Pigott attributed the decision to increasing hostilities by Iranian-supported Houthis, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure. He cited civilian casualties and severe travel disruption, and said protecting department personnel and their families remained its highest priority.

This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only. Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on… https://t.co/yNrCwDcfIg — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 21, 2026

What the order establishes—and what it does not

The statement concerns a specified group of U.S. government personnel and their dependents. It does not announce the evacuation of every American citizen in the country, provide a boxing team’s itinerary or cancel the Canelo-Mbilli event. Those are separate questions that the spokesperson’s message does not resolve.

The broader State Department advisory, dated October 12, lists Saudi Arabia at Level 3, meaning reconsider travel. It warns about drone and missile threats, armed conflict and terrorism. Certain areas have higher warnings, including the Yemen border; that is not the same as assigning the entire country a Level 4 rating.

The advisory says commercial flights are operational but have suffered significant disruption at times. Government employees require special authorization to use Saudi airports. Those provisions distinguish restrictions on official personnel from the situation facing private boxing participants.

Its risk discussion also identifies transportation hubs, hotels, entertainment venues and large gatherings among potential targets. The scope therefore extends beyond what happens inside a sporting venue, without establishing the arrangements or exposure of any particular camp. The advisory also identifies falling debris from intercepted drones and missiles as a risk, even when incoming weapons are stopped.

The boxing teams had already raised travel questions

Robert Garcia discussed his concerns in an October 17 ESNews interview about accompanying Lindolfo Delgado to Riyadh. He expected Alvarez’s group to have private travel and security arrangements that his own team might not receive. That was Garcia’s understanding, not an organizer’s published protection plan.

His earlier account of the trip did not announce Delgado’s withdrawal. Delgado is scheduled to meet Arthur Biyarslanov for the vacant IBF junior welterweight championship on the announced supporting card.

Ariel Helwani subsequently focused on support workers and their families, reporting unease among unnamed people he had contacted. His October 19 discussion of staff safety was not an official employment policy or a verified account of every worker’s arrangements. Wednesday’s departure order is a separate, attributable government action.

The WBC lists Alvarez’s challenge to super middleweight champion Mbilli for October 31 in Riyadh. Mbilli is defending the championship after his elevation from interim status, while Alvarez is seeking to regain it. Pigott’s announcement changes the official personnel situation; it does not supply a revised fight date or venue.