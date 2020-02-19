Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Interested In Gennadiy Golovkin Trilogy

Canelo Eyeing GGG Trilogy In September

Unified boxing middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is reportedly open to a trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin.

The pair competed against each other for the middleweight titles in 2017 and in 2018 with the first bout being a split decision draw while the second fight was a close majority decision win for Alvarez. For observers, both fights were controversial with many believing Golovkin had done enough to win both of them.

It only seemed natural for a lucrative trilogy fight to happen. However, Alvarez didn’t show much interest in it initially. Instead, he pursued new goals such as becoming a four-weight champion following his recent knockout of former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

Golovkin, meanwhile, recently became a champion again after defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenko via unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

However, things have changed for Alvarez according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger who adds that the Mexican is looking to compete against Golovkin in September. Interestingly, the bout would have to happen at 168 pounds as well.

“Sources: Canelo Alvarez has expressed interest in fighting Gennadiy Golovkin in September after previously showing little interest in a trilogy bout. Alvarez plans to campaign at 168 pounds so GGG would likely have to move up from 160. DAZN has long tried to finalize the fight.”

“Then there’s the issue of weight. Would Golovkin want to compete at 168? Lots of work remains but growing optimism that we’ll finally see Canelo-GGG 3.”

With both fighters contracted to DAZN, booking a fight should be no problem. It just depends on whether Golovkin — who has primarily competed at 160 pounds — is open to moving up to 168 pounds.

Alvarez also has to win his next outing as he is reportedly set to take on unbeaten Briton and current WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in May.

Regardless, there is no doubt — a trilogy between Alvarez and Golovkin is the biggest fight in boxing outside the heavyweight division.