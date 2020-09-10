Currently boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is entering a lawsuit with broadcast partner DAZN, over a lack of offering his contractual two fights a year. As it turns out, the opponents they dudt want for Canelo are a bit insane to think about.

It was a big deal when Canelo signed with DAZN, not just because it seemingly came out of nowhere, but also because it had some pretty steep requirements. The deal, which was set to cover 11 fights, was expected to see the Mexican superstar fight twice a year, but when 2020 had left him without a fight at all, he decided to go after DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions over a breech of contract. He levied that he had lost wages in the neighborhood of $285 million, seeking to get out of his contract.

DAZN Wanted Canelo Alvarez To Fight Jorge Masvidal, Khabib, and Oscar De La Hoya

As more and more information is revealed about the case, some interesting facts have come up. Particularly in the fact that, DAZN wanted him to fight what they referred to as “Premium Opponents” to justify the $35 million fight purse that he has, despite this not being a part of the contract. According to reports, some of these people include Oscar De La Hoya, who owns Golden Boy Promotions, as well as UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal.

“One of the central issues in the Canelo/DAZN issue is that he is supposed to fight 2x per year with at least 1 fight being against a “premium” opponent. Fair enough. At issue is who constitutes a “premium” opponent. DAZN considers GGG “premium” but claims guys like Jacobs & Kovalev weren’t (I strongly disagree, especially given what DAZN paid for them.) DAZN has also not given Canelo a list of those are would be considered “premium” foes. DAZN approved Callum Smith & BJS for Canelo but not as “premium” guys & wanted to dramatically cut license fee. I’m told DAZN would consider (not joking) De La Hoya, Jorge Masvidal & Khabib “premium” foes even though Oscar is 47, not since ’08 & other guys aren’t boxers.”

This is a pretty revelation in regards to the Canelo Alvarez situation. Obviously it would have been a massive thing to see him fight UFC fighters. On the other hand, it seems hard to believe that the UFC would have gone for this, given the fact that Canelo fights on DAZN, which is a competitor to their own broadcasting partner.