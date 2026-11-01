Canelo Alvarez Beats Christian Mbilli By Unanimous Decision, Regains WBC Title (Highlights)

Canelo Alvarez reclaimed the WBC super middleweight championship by defeating Christian Mbilli over twelve rounds at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on October 31. The unanimous decision ended the defending champion’s unbeaten professional run.

The comeback came thirteen months after Alvarez lost to Terence Crawford. Now 36, the Mexican improved to 64-3-2 with 39 knockouts. Mbilli, 31, dropped to 29-1-1 with 24 knockouts, having entered off his draw against Lester Martinez.

Mbilli’s route to this defense began with a first-round stoppage of Maciej Sulecki for the interim WBC belt in June 2025. He retained it against Martinez before being recognized as full champion in January. Both men made the 168-pound limit: Mbilli at 167.8, Alvarez at 167.7. The title changed hands in the ring rather than on the scales.

How the official judges scored it

The commission’s completed sheet, published by Mike Coppinger, records Barry Lindenman at 115–112, Guido Cavalleri at 116–111 and Jorge Gorini at 117–110. All three selected the red corner, Alvarez, and marked the result as unanimous after the full scheduled distance.

The judges differed substantially on the competitive rounds. Lindenman gave Mbilli the second, third, ninth, eleventh and twelfth. Cavalleri favored him in the third, eighth, tenth and eleventh. Gorini awarded him the fourth, ninth and eleventh. The eleventh was the only round all three awarded Mbilli.

Referee Hector Afu deducted one point from Mbilli in the eighth for a punch behind the head. Each judge’s total incorporates that penalty. Even restoring the point would leave Alvarez ahead on every card; there was no split verdict hidden by the deduction.

The Ring’s written ringside reports describe the action in the individual rounds below.

Rounds 1–4: pressure against counterpunching

Round 1

Alvarez connected with counters before Mbilli increased his activity late and confined him to a corner. The champion’s forward movement did not prevent the cleaner responses coming back.

Round 2

Mbilli advanced behind right hands, while Alvarez answered underneath with lefts to the body. The Mexican kept the exchanges at a controlled pace instead of allowing a sustained barrage.

Round 3

Both men’s defense limited clean contact. Mbilli pushed Alvarez toward the ropes, but resisted the invitation to rush in when his opponent lowered his hands and beckoned him forward.

Round 4

With Mbilli spending more time outside, Alvarez found openings for a looping left and a right. Slips and evasive movement made it difficult for the champion to establish consistent contact.

Rounds 5–8: uppercuts and a penalty

Round 5

The body exchanges became more forceful. Both landed right hands downstairs, and Mbilli increased his aggression in the closing stages with Alvarez positioned against the ropes.

Round 6

Mbilli’s activity rose, and several Alvarez punches struck his arms. Each found a right uppercut through the guard before Alvarez moved more and reduced his engagement near the bell.

Round 7

A late right uppercut from Alvarez interrupted Mbilli’s offense. The challenger was increasingly able to place single hard punches between the champion’s attempts to build longer attacks.

Round 8

Alvarez released a combination early and stepped away before the reply. A low-blow warning preceded the separate foul that cost Mbilli a point in the closing seconds.

Rounds 9–12: Alvarez protects his advantage

Round 9

Mbilli continued pursuing, but struggled to connect decisively. Alvarez landed power punches and escaped the return, then reversed the direction of the pressure toward the end of the round.

Round 10

Rather than forcing prolonged exchanges, Mbilli spent much of the round retreating. Alvarez remained the more accurate puncher as the bout moved toward its final six minutes.

Round 11

Mbilli increased his work near the bell, but there was no sustained shift in the pattern of the second half. Alvarez avoided being drawn into a prolonged attack.

Round 12

With about seventy-five seconds remaining, Mbilli landed a straight right but did not immediately pursue. Alvarez answered with a right that briefly disturbed his balance inside the last fifteen seconds, and both were still throwing at the final bell.