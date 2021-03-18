Canelo Alvarez Blasts Triller: “Boxing Is Not A Game”, Mike Tyson To Return In May

The spectacle in combat sports has evolved rapidly over the years. From the super fight between Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquaio, to a crossover event with Conor McGregor taking on ‘Money’, there has been a variety of different promotions in boxing.

A New Genre Of Fighting

Nowadays, the hype has been behind YouTube or Celebrity Boxing. It all started when YouTubers ‘KSI’ and Joe Weller stepped into the ring. This would spark a new level of entertainment in the fight world, with the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan being pioneers in this genre.

The always-controversial Jake Paul would KO his first 3 opponents in a row, 2 fellow YouTubers and professional basketball player, Nate Robinson. The slam dunk KO on the NBA star, would make waves on the internet, bringing Paul a new level of virality.

The high-view finish on Mike Tyson’s undercard would up Paul’s net worth even higher, prompting his next fight to be the biggest in his career. After calling out MMA stars left and right, former ONE and Bellator champion, Ben Askren would sign the contract to fight ‘The Problem Child’ on April 17th on Triller.

The combat sports community, boxers and MMA fighters alike, have very mixed opinions on this topic. Should celebrities enter the ring fighting other celebrities? Or in this case against a former UFC star like Ben Askren?

Canelo On The Current State Of Boxing

Canelo Alvarez appeared on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson to discuss this among other things ongoing in his illustrious boxing career.

“People can do whatever they want in this life.” said Alvarez. “I’m okay with that. People can live the way they want to. I can’t control what they do but when they gave the basketball player [Nate Robinson] the license to box and [Paul] almost killed him.” “This isn’t a game. You can die in there, you can leave your life in there. That’s the only problem, but people can do whatever they want.”

‘Iron’ Mike’s Return (Again)

After Canelo gave his two cents on the KO-ridden Robinson and Triller, Mike Tyson would tease his return to the ring.

The 54 year-old would have his last fight also on Triller, headlining last fall against Roy Jones Jr. in a Pay-Per-View event. After eight rounds, Tyson and Jones would fight to an unofficial draw. Many believed Tyson won the match. Four months later, the world wonders what the boxing legend will do next.

Former champ-champ Henry Cejudo, acting as a co-host on the podcast, would ask Tyson when he’d like to return to competition.

“May.” said Tyson. He didn’t give much to go off this, but ‘Iron’ Mike is confident he will return in May. By that time it is likely, the former Heavyweight champ will get some fans in an arena to watch him fight. This will mark the first time fans have watched him live in an arena since 2005, when he fought Kevin McBride with 16,000 fans in attendance.

It is unknown at this time who Tyson will fight next and where it will take place.