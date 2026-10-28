Camila Zamorano To Defend WBC Title Against Brenda Balderas In Acapulco

Camila Zamorano will defend her WBC atomweight championship against Brenda Balderas in Acapulco, Mexico, on Thursday, November 12. The bout anchors a Zanfer-promoted show being staged during the sanctioning body’s 64th annual convention, with Luis Nery and Jonathan Fierro also announced for the card.

Zanfer’s October 26 written announcement identifies Balderas as Zamorano’s next challenger. The WBC subsequently confirmed the matchup in its October 27 report. The event brings a women’s world-title fight to the convention’s boxing program rather than limiting the week to meetings and appearances.

Zamorano brings a 15-0 record to Acapulco

The WBC’s current champion profile lists Zamorano at 15 wins, no defeats and no draws, with one knockout. An orthodox boxer, she is listed at 1.63 meters tall. The Mexican boxer was born on December 26, 2007, making her 18 ahead of this defense. Her professional debut came on April 22, 2023; the profile dates the start of her championship tenure to June 14, 2025.

That championship history began with an interim belt. Zamorano defeated Japan’s Mika Iwakawa in June 2025, when Tina Rupprecht was still the division’s reigning champion. In its October 15, 2025 statement, the WBC explained that Rupprecht’s commitments to other sanctioning bodies had prevented an immediate defense against Zamorano.

Rupprecht then retired for personal reasons, and the WBC elevated Zamorano to full champion. The distinction matters for the Acapulco booking: she is defending the organization’s world championship against Balderas, not seeking to win an interim title or unify it against Rupprecht.

Her most recent defense was against Perla Pérez in San Luis Potosí. The WBC’s August report records a unanimous decision after ten rounds, with scores of 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92. Those figures belong to the Pérez fight, not the forthcoming Balderas matchup.

The council’s account described Zamorano using movement and accurate punching against Pérez’s pressure. That successful defense took her to the same 15-0 mark now shown on her official profile, providing the immediate competitive background for the newly announced November appearance.

Nery and Fierro join the convention card

Nery is scheduled to face a Filipino opponent identified as Japhet in the WBC announcement. The report does not supply a surname, so the opponent’s full identity remains unconfirmed here. Fierro’s opponent is Argentina’s Martín Sosa, while Esneidy Rodríguez is also listed to appear without a named rival.

The convention show will be carried live by ESPN, followed by a later TV Azteca broadcast, according to the WBC. Its announcement does not give an opening-bell time. A precise venue within Acapulco and a complete running order are likewise not established by that report.

A world championship at 102 pounds

Atomweight is the WBC’s 102-pound women’s division. In its earlier Zamorano-Pérez preview, the council identified Hermosillo, Sonora, as the champion’s hometown and Eleazar Zamorano López as her trainer. Those details describe Zamorano’s existing boxing background; they do not establish Balderas’s preparation or predict how the new contest will unfold.

November’s wider schedule also includes Gabriela Fundora’s separate championship appearance on the November 20 Golden Boy card and Mourad Aliev versus Umut Camkiran for a WBC Silver heavyweight title. Neither is part of Zamorano’s Acapulco show.