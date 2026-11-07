Chantelle Cameron Says Claressa Shields Talks Have Stalled, Still Wants Fight

Chantelle Cameron says changes in negotiations have stopped a proposed fight with Claressa Shields from moving forward for now, but she remains determined to face her. The British boxer addressed the situation in a written X post on November 7, separating her willingness to compete from the failure to complete the current deal.

Cameron described the contest as an opportunity to pursue legacy against the biggest challenges. She did not identify which terms had changed, assign responsibility for those changes or announce a replacement offer. Her message instead kept the sporting ambition alive without presenting the matchup as signed.

“I will fight Claressa. It’s a matter of when. Not if.”

The fight with Claressa is about legacy and taking on the biggest challenges. There have been some changes during negotiations that made this fight not move forward at this time, but my position is clear: I will fight Claressa. It’s a matter of when. Not if. https://t.co/fY9CHma6gx — Chantelle Cameron (@chantellecam) November 7, 2026

MVP alleges a reduction in Cameron’s guaranteed pay

The response followed a November 6 statement from Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian. He said MVP agreed to Cameron fighting Shields without the company’s involvement because it was an appealing opportunity for its boxer and the fans.

Bidarian alleged that the guaranteed compensation was subsequently cut by 27 percent. He also criticized the daily allowances and security arrangements as below market standards. He likened the proposed arrangements to a low-budget production, arguing that they were unsuitable for this matchup. These are his descriptions of private negotiations, not independently established contract terms.

“That guaranteed pay for our fighter was then reneged on by them and reduced by 27%.”

He disputed the suggestion of a career-best payday, saying the amount matched Cameron’s biggest previous purses. Bidarian said the other side declined a final opportunity, offered five days earlier, to restore its original terms. He said MVP had moved on.

He cited dealings with Eddie Hearn and Misfits as examples of working across business or personal disputes. He also called for better advice around Shields and an apology over what he characterized as an attack on Cameron at an event. He supplied no documents establishing either allegation.

MVP has demonstrated we will make the biggest fights and put the wishes of our fighters first. We worked with Eddie Hearn even when he was suing Jake Paul. We worked with Misfits whose CEO is Jake Paul’s longest running feud. And we AGREED for a guaranteed deal for Chantelle… https://t.co/Xn8k42gYj5 — Nakisa Bidarian (@nakisa_bidarian) November 6, 2026

Shields had sought a first-quarter 2027 meeting

Earlier on November 6, Shields publicly called for the matchup and said her side had made a substantial offer. She described it as a meeting between the 160-pound and 154-pound champions and said Cameron wanted to compete in the first quarter of 2027. The post did not specify a contracted weight, venue, exact date or purse figure.

Claressa Shields (P4P 1) 🆚 CHANTELLE CAMERON (P4P 2) @chantellecam is the fight to make! What is the hold up ! 160 Champion vs 154 Champion! We have made a huge offer to the champ @MostVpromotions ! And She also accepts and wants the fight for 2027 first quarter.… — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 6, 2026

In a subsequent response, Shields said her team had sought neutral judges, referees and an even competitive setting alongside the financial package. She urged Cameron to proceed if she wanted the contest. Neither that message nor the initial offer announcement addressed the later allegation of a 27 percent reduction.

You know the offer 💰 me and my team made sure we came with a bag, neutral judges, refs, even playing ground. If you want this fight let’s make it happen.! https://t.co/tkJV03esTV — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 6, 2026

Cameron’s first response that day had welcomed the challenge while making it conditional on the teams reaching agreement. Her follow-up tagged Jake Paul and Bidarian into the exchange rather than announcing that an agreement existed. The November 7 clarification therefore follows an initially receptive conversation, not a confirmed booking that has now been canceled.

Happily would step in and fight the best of the best 🌎 this is why I box, to challenge myself against a greatest. If the teams can make this happen let’s rumble what an honor to make history again 🥊 https://t.co/tzUhKYCGTd — Chantelle Cameron (@chantellecam) November 6, 2026

The pair had previously discussed a potential contest after Cameron’s win over Mikaela Mayer. In their August 30 public exchange, Shields asked whether they could meet before Cameron rematched Mayer, and Cameron invited their teams to talk.