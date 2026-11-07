Chantelle Cameron Says Claressa Shields Talks Have Stalled, Still Wants Fight

The British boxer remains interested, but her latest statement does not announce a completed agreement.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 7th, 2026
Chantelle Cameron and Claressa Shields in separate championship portraits
Chantelle Cameron and Claressa Shields. Photos: Most Valuable Promotions via X.

Chantelle Cameron says changes in negotiations have stopped a proposed fight with Claressa Shields from moving forward for now, but she remains determined to face her. The British boxer addressed the situation in a written X post on November 7, separating her willingness to compete from the failure to complete the current deal.

Cameron described the contest as an opportunity to pursue legacy against the biggest challenges. She did not identify which terms had changed, assign responsibility for those changes or announce a replacement offer. Her message instead kept the sporting ambition alive without presenting the matchup as signed.

“I will fight Claressa. It’s a matter of when. Not if.”

MVP alleges a reduction in Cameron’s guaranteed pay

The response followed a November 6 statement from Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian. He said MVP agreed to Cameron fighting Shields without the company’s involvement because it was an appealing opportunity for its boxer and the fans.

Bidarian alleged that the guaranteed compensation was subsequently cut by 27 percent. He also criticized the daily allowances and security arrangements as below market standards. He likened the proposed arrangements to a low-budget production, arguing that they were unsuitable for this matchup. These are his descriptions of private negotiations, not independently established contract terms.

“That guaranteed pay for our fighter was then reneged on by them and reduced by 27%.”

He disputed the suggestion of a career-best payday, saying the amount matched Cameron’s biggest previous purses. Bidarian said the other side declined a final opportunity, offered five days earlier, to restore its original terms. He said MVP had moved on.

He cited dealings with Eddie Hearn and Misfits as examples of working across business or personal disputes. He also called for better advice around Shields and an apology over what he characterized as an attack on Cameron at an event. He supplied no documents establishing either allegation.

Shields had sought a first-quarter 2027 meeting

Earlier on November 6, Shields publicly called for the matchup and said her side had made a substantial offer. She described it as a meeting between the 160-pound and 154-pound champions and said Cameron wanted to compete in the first quarter of 2027. The post did not specify a contracted weight, venue, exact date or purse figure.

In a subsequent response, Shields said her team had sought neutral judges, referees and an even competitive setting alongside the financial package. She urged Cameron to proceed if she wanted the contest. Neither that message nor the initial offer announcement addressed the later allegation of a 27 percent reduction.

Cameron’s first response that day had welcomed the challenge while making it conditional on the teams reaching agreement. Her follow-up tagged Jake Paul and Bidarian into the exchange rather than announcing that an agreement existed. The November 7 clarification therefore follows an initially receptive conversation, not a confirmed booking that has now been canceled.

The pair had previously discussed a potential contest after Cameron’s win over Mikaela Mayer. In their August 30 public exchange, Shields asked whether they could meet before Cameron rematched Mayer, and Cameron invited their teams to talk.

Published on November 7, 2026 at 4:22 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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